The Sleek and Elegant RL Noor Blends Turkish Craftsmanship With Italian Style

Those who find contemporary superyachts grotesquely oversized and too extravagant will be happy to feast their eyes on this sleek and agile boat flaunting its stylish profile around Greece and Turkey. The RL Noor is over a decade old and still as welcoming and good-looking as younger pleasure craft, boasting the right size, suitable accommodation, and a perfect pedigree.

19 photos Photo: Bilgin Yachts