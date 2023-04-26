New McLaren 750S Unveiled as 720S Successor, It's the Brand's Most Powerful Supercar Ever*

After yesterday's teaser and the leak that followed a few hours ago, McLaren has finally pulled the wraps off the 750S. The successor to the 720S is their most powerful series production supercar ever (*) and the lightest at the same time.
An evolution of the 720S, much like the 650S evolved from the 12C, the all-new McLaren 750S boasts enhanced power, weight-saving measures, tweaked looks, and additional gizmos to set itself apart from its predecessor whose production quietly ended last year.
In the power department, you are looking at the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, albeit with lightweight pistons and new management system controls. The result is 740 hp (750 ps/552 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The engine can still be revved up to 8,500 rpm, and the 30 hp (30 ps/22 kW) and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) boost enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.8 seconds in both body styles (0.1 sec quicker), namely Coupe and Spider. The 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph) sprint takes 7.2 seconds in the fixed roof model and 7.3 seconds in the open-top variant, and the quarter mile is a 10.1-second affair in the former and 10.3 seconds in the latter. Top speed stands at 206 mph (332 kph) in both, down from 212 mph (341 kph) in the 720S.
Besides the extra oomph, the new McLaren 750S sports a lightweight exhaust system with a center-mounted tip. The steering ratio has been improved. The supercar features the brand's latest iteration linked-hydraulic suspension (PCC III), with new lightweight springs and dampers, revised geometry, and bespoke accumulator tuning. The company says this makes it more agile than the 720S, improving the feel and feedback. As an option, it can be fitted with carbon ceramic brake discs and monobloc calipers inspired by those of the Senna that sport a new booster and vacuum pump. Don't worry about damaging that pretty nose because a new lift system is on deck, too, raising the front end in four seconds, less than half the time of its predecessor.
Speaking of the nose, the 750S has a new bumper, narrower eye-socket intakes, and an extended splitter. The rear wheel-arch vents are larger than before, the rear bumper is new, and there is a lengthened active rear wing made of carbon fiber. Optionally, it can be equipped with the track-focused Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, titanium wheel bolts, and what McLaren calls “super lightweight carbon fiber racing seats” instead of the carbon-shelled ones equipping the car as standard. The former are 33% lighter than the latter, which weigh a combined 38.6 lbs (17.5 kg). The entire weight-saving measures help the 750S tip the scale at only 2,815 lbs (1,277 kg) dry in its lightest form, down from 2,828 lbs (1,283 kg), and the Spider weighs 2,923 lbs (1,326 kg), a 66-lbs (30-kg) improvement.
The interior is still a very familiar place, as not much was changed here. McLaren mentions the standard Apple CarPlay, the new central information screen with improved graphics, and upgraded rear- and surround-view camera system. The audio system was also improved, and there are USB-A and USB-C sockets on deck. The 750S features the McLaren Control Launcher (MCL), which allows drivers to store their favorite settings for the powertrain, transmission, handling, and aero and return to this configuration at the push of a button. Pricing for the 750S will start at $324,000 stateside for the Coupe and $345,000 for the Spider. It doesn't include the $5,500 transportation and port processing charges, and the Americas Accessories Pack is a $2,240 option, the British automaker says.
