McLaren 750S Teased: New Supercar Expected With 739 HP and Design Updates

The McLaren 750S is no longer a rumor. The Woking-based exotic vehicle manufacturer has confirmed its name, announcing at the same time that it will premiere in a few hours.
A short video released on social media is accompanied by a caption stating that the unveiling was set for today, April 25, at 23:58 BST. That's 6:58 PM EST for our American audience. A link shared in the caption takes us to the official McLaren website, which shows another clip, at the end of which the 750S name is revealed.
Judging by McLaren's naming scheme, the 750S clearly references the metric horsepower of the all-new supercar. This means that it has 750 ps on tap, equaling 739 brake horsepower or 552 kilowatts. As a result, the upcoming blue-blooded beast from the British company has 30 ps (30 hp/22 kW) more than its predecessor, the 720S, whose torque is rated at 770 Nm (568 lb-ft). It is yet unknown how they obtained the extra oomph if we're dealing with a massaged V8 or mild-hybrid assistance, but it will place it under the 765LT, which boasts 765 ps (754 hp/563 kW).
The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 powering the McLaren 720S enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 2.9 seconds. The spec sheet shows that it needs 7.8 seconds to hit 200 kph (124 mph) from a standstill and that it can deal with the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 341 kph (212 mph). Logic dictates that the 750S is going to be even quicker, perhaps with one tenth shaved from the 0-100 kph time, and maybe a slightly higher top speed. This is pure assumption, and we will find out in just a few hours just how fast the all-new McLaren 750S will be.
It has been reported that the 750S is not an entirely new supercar. Instead, it will allegedly be a mid-cycle refresh, with the obvious design updates at both ends, as previewed by the clip embedded down below, and probably some tweaks made in the cabin. We wouldn't act surprised if they re-tuned the chassis and other components in order to further differentiate it from its predecessor, which is still a great machine and a proper rival to the likes of the Ferrari F8. If anything, the 750 metric horsepower will be the official output because unofficially, it will likely boast much more. After all, its predecessor was known to be much more powerful than advertised, numerous dyno tests have revealed.
But are you excited about the upcoming Macca, or are you still a diehard Ferrari/Lamborghini fan? Work that keyboard in the comments section, and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming 750S.
