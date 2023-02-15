The 720S Road Car May Be Dead, but Its Spirit Lives On in the New McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

McLaren has significantly improved its GT3 racer for the 2023 season, with emphasis on aerodynamics, downforce, and making life in the pits easier for mechanics. The new 720S GT3 EVO is currently available to order, either as a complete build or an update package for the existing model.
Set to be homologated for the 2023 season, the new McLaren 720S GT3 EVO builds on the success of its predecessor, which made its debut four years ago. It was developed with feedback from teams and features key bodywork improvements, such as the quick-release fastenings of the front bumper and splitter that improve the car’s aerodynamics and increase the downforce.
Enhancing cooling and helping with the balance is the front hood gurney. Nighttime visibility is now better thanks to the repositioning of the auxiliary lamps, and at the back, the wing pylon mechanism can be easily adjusted. The rear wing gurney is also taller, thus contributing to the downforce without unbalancing the car.
Four-way adjustable dampers from Ohlins, with high-frequency pistons and adjustable lengths, are new, and so are the upper wishbones at the front and rear, complete with improved geometry. The bolted brake calipers support quicker changes of the entire system, and the brakes are said to have closed face bells, which translates to more lifespan for the discs.
While the 720S lives on for GT3 racing with the new EVO, the road-legal model was phased off. Production quietly ended last year, and those who have placed a reservation for one since then have actually been securing build slots for its successor that no one outside McLaren knows anything about. Mind you, it is bound to take on the likes of the Ferrari F8 Tributo and the replacement of the Lamborghini Huracan and, according to the brand’s President of Americas, Nicolas Brown, the model is sold-out “deep into 2024.”
The official unveiling date of the McLaren 720S successor is yet unknown, though it has been speculated that it could be due this year or in 2024. Whenever it debuts, it will have to be better overall than its predecessor, which is still a force to be reckoned with, capable of sending shivers down the spines of other exotic vehicles, be it at the drag strip or the local racetrack.
Will it still make use of the potent bi-turbo V8? Will it get a hybrid powertrain? These are all questions that will be answered in due course, and we would bet our bottom dollar on the fact that it will be way punchier than the 720S, whose mill is officially good for 710 hp. The name is another big unknown, but if anything, it should still be based on the metric horsepower, otherwise rated at 720 in the 720S, and there are certain voices who believe it will be christened the 750S.
