2024 McLaren 750S Leaked Photos Reveal a Facelifted 720S

McLaren Cars, the company behind the fabulous F1, became McLaren Automotive in 2010. The following year, it started production of the MP4-12C, a mid-engine icon that kicked off the British carmaker's Super Series.
Its direct successor came in the guise of the 650S in 2014, followed by the 720S in 2017. The Super Series now prepares to welcome the 750S, which leaked in all its glory mere hours ahead of the official debut. What's a 750S, though? For starters, 750 refers to peak output in metric horsepower. Converted to old money, that's 740 mechanical horsepower produced at the crankshaft.
Although the official specifications aren't yet available, it's pretty clear that a 4.0-liter V8 is hiding under the hood. Or the rear deck lid cover, whatever you like to call it. Internally designated M840T, said powerplant is a twin-turbo affair derived from the M838T in the previous 650S and MP4-12C. Also shared with the Speedtail, which is McLaren's most powerful and torquiest car to date, the force-fed lump is based on the Nissan VRH engine family that premiered way back in 1988 in the R88C sports prototype endurance racecar.
We're not certain how much torque it develops in 750S guise, but chances are that McLaren tuned it right between the 720S and limited-run 765LT. The long-tailed supercar produces 590 pound-feet (800 Nm), while the 720S is good for 568 pound-feet (770 Nm).
It's pretty obvious the Graziano-supplied DCT will carry over with the very same seven forward gears featured in all current Maccas, except for the Artura. The plug-in hybrid supercar features an eight-speed design with no reverse gear because the electric motor is tasked with reversing. Based on the leaked pics and hearsay, the 750S is a pure internal combustion model. Speaking of pictures that shouldn't have been published in advance of the premiere, can you see any differences between the new 750S and 720S? There are many, albeit small.
Up front, McLaren redesigned the lower half of the front bump, likely for better aero and cooling. Save for the wheels, the profile appears unchanged. The rear carries over similar taillights, but also flaunts a different rear bumper with an oval-shaped exhaust finisher and a larger active wing. The latter element improves braking performance when fully deployed. Last but certainly not least, the rear deck lid cover of the 750S is also new.
Pictured with carbon-ceramic brakes, the 750S is described by McLaren as follows: "Benchmark. Beaten." What benchmark are the peeps in Woking on about? That's not clear, but alas, they could've done better than simply facelifting the 720S into the 750S.
From a visual standpoint, the switch from MP4-12C to the 650S was far more dramatic. The same applies to the switch from 650S to 720S. Scheduled to arrive at dealers before year's end as a 2024 model, the 750S is estimated to cost $340,000 in coupe flavor The spider should add roughly $15,000 to the tally, sans taxes and options.
