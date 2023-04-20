Ferretti's Crazy Yacht Combines a Modest Size With Lavish Comfort

Any yacht bearing the Ferretti name, whether a new vessel or an older model, showcases the passion poured into building it, standing out through innovative technology and impeccable design. Launched in 2019 as a Ferretti 850 model, the Crazy yacht is no exception, offering guests superior cruising and complete relaxation.
Striking looks, comfort, remarkable style, and power are the perfect words to describe Ferretti Yacths’ Crazy flybridge yacht. Besides its raised bow, the 85-foot (26-meter) long pleasure watercraft impresses through its dynamic, flowing lines and sumptuous decor across both its exterior and interior spaces.
Designed as a penthouse surrounded by the ocean, the Crazy yacht combines a modest size with impressive features, standing out through roomy and elegant interiors similar to what you would normally expect to see on a superior class of yachts.
It is not uncommon for the interiors of modern pleasure watercraft to follow the same design cues as luxury condos, but Crazy takes things up a notch with an expansive salon, a pristine white kitchen, lavish cabins, and panoramic sea views.
Crazy was built with a GRP hull and superstructure and features teak decks. With a beam of 20.7 feet (6.3 m) and a draft of 6.7 feet (2 m), the yacht boasts a modest volume of 124 GT. But what it lacks in space, it compensates in luxury and style.
Due to the classic contemporary style adopted by the designers, the interiors exude a timeless charm. An expansive salon sporting a mostly gray color palette combined with dark wood and accented brass opens up to the aft deck through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, creating a seamless connection with the surrounding sea.
Crazy has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to eight guests in four suites, comprising the master suite, one VIP cabin, a twin suite, and a double. It is also capable of carrying four crew to cater to the owner and guests’ every need and ensure a premium yachting experience. All the suites follow the same contemporary design language, with white walls, cream carpets, and black and gray furniture.
The owner benefits from a luxurious master suite with a stunning ensuite featuring his and her sinks. There is also a versatile space that acts as a dressing area and study.
Speckled marble and mirrored walls can be seen throughout the interior spaces, reflecting the views and elevating the space through their magnifying effect. This feature stands out the most in the master suite, where a mirrored wall acts as the headboard for the owner’s comfortable double bed.
Basically, when you walk through the interiors of Crazy, you get the impression you are in a conventional luxurious home. The only things that remind you that you are actually on the water are the small porthole windows cleverly integrated into the trapezoidal hull windows.
An impeccable-looking white kitchen can also be found onboard, and it is flooded by natural light due to a cleverly designed skylight right above the sink and the alcove sitting area.
The spacious flybridge is another socialization hub. Here, you will find ample comfortable seating in a relaxed ambiance, with shade provided by a hardtop.
Displaying both opulence and power, Crazy is not just a party yacht. On the contrary, it could take you on amazing sea adventures thanks to its twin MAN (V12-1900) 12-cylinder 1,800hp engines that give it a zippy top speed of 32 knots (37 mph or 59 kph). At a comfortable cruising speed of 27 knots (31 mph or 50 kph), it can offer a range of up to 310 nautical miles from the onboard 6,750-liter fuel tanks. Moreover, the vessel is equipped with at-anchor stabilizers, meaning that guests will enjoy exceptional comfort levels.
Crazy is a great example of a yacht that can provide both thrilling adventures and lavish comfort within a more compact design. It is perfectly suited for first-time yacht owners and is currently for sale with an asking price of $5,600,000.
Italian design studio Zuccon International is responsible for this vessel’s exterior and interior design. They have meticulously created clean, invigorating exterior spaces that capture the very essence of yacht life and dynamic interiors that perfectly reflect the crisp exterior lines of the pleasure boat.
An L-shaped settee is the focal point in this area, while a modern round table seating eight and a decorative bookcase displaying artisanal glassware and ceramics complete the decor. Large windows throughout overlook panoramic sea views.
Basically, when you walk through the interiors of Crazy, you get the impression you are in a conventional luxurious home. The only things that remind you that you are actually on the water are the small porthole windows cleverly integrated into the trapezoidal hull windows.
The outside areas are where the connection with the sea is truly the main focus. The aft deck boasts a generous alfresco dining area and a plush sitting area at the rear, offering plenty of opportunities for socialization, enjoying intimate meals, sipping a glass of wine, or simply basking in the sun. Meanwhile, the foredeck is where guests can fully enjoy uninterrupted views of the surroundings and take in as much sun as they wish on the various sun pads.
