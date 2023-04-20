The Fabulous $32 Million Lars Superyacht Is How Billionaires Explore the World

Only two years old, the gorgeous Lars is one of the finest representations of the Sanlorenzo 500EXP series and a powerful adventure companion. Equally elegant and strong, Lars shows how to explore the world in style.
Suppose you happen to pass through La Spezia, Italy, this month. In that case, you'll surely notice the bold silhouette of the Lars superyacht in port. The Sanlorenzo vessel is currently waiting for anyone wanting to take a tour. In early May, it will move close to Corfu, Greece. The luxurious yacht is showing off all its assets in search of a new owner.
Even though it's one of the young yachts built right at the height of the pandemic in 2020, it looks like the original owner (said to be a Dutch billionaire) already wants to give it up. If you've got €29.9 million ($32.8 million) lying around, the fabulous Lars could be yours. At least some lucky folks will have the chance to step onboard and admire its interiors while the vessel is still on display in Italy.
Sanlorenzo is one of the most renowned superyacht builders in the world, priding itself in what it calls a “five-step" customization process. Every Sanlorenzo yacht in operation is unique, reflecting each owner's particular style. Based on this, we could say that there is only one Lars at sea, even though ten Sanlorenzo 500EXP yachts have hit the water until now.
What differentiates explorers from superyachts is the ability to withstand extensive cruises to remote locations. This implies several capabilities. First, Lars was built with an ice-reinforced steel hull, ready for uncharted waters. Secondly, Lars was designed with extensive onboard storage, an essential feature for self-sufficiency during long trips in faraway parts of the world.
Next, the added accommodation for a helicopter and a large tender facilitates the further exploration of remote locations. Performance-wise, the twin CAT C32 engines are ready to propel Lars at nearly 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph). With a generous range of 4,500 nautical miles (8,330 km) at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20.3 kph) and a 60,000-liter fuel tank, this explorer is equipped to travel anywhere in the world.
The increased performance and ruggedness don't make Lars any less luxurious. Over the past years, the "luxury explorer" concept has taken over the yachting world, proving that thrilling adventure and lavish comfort are perfectly compatible. Numerous billionaires, including famous ones, have opted for this type of pleasure craft that's both opulent and powerful instead of the typical party superyachts.
The sophisticated exterior style bears the signature of Francesco Paszkowski, one of the most acclaimed designers in the industry. The sun deck is the perfect spot onboard to enjoy the breathtaking views. It's just as good for sun worship (thanks to the lavish sun loungers next to the jacuzzi) as for al-fresco dining.
The upper deck houses the wheelhouse and the captain's cabin at one end and a seating area with additional sun loungers at the other. This is also where guests onboard can enjoy a second salon. The bigger main one is located on the main deck, together with the master suite.
Like all luxury pleasure craft, Lars boasts a sophisticated owner's suite with separate bathrooms, a private office, and access to an intimate lounge area. The other staterooms (two VIP cabins and two twins) are placed on the lower deck. This brings the total number of guests that can be accommodated onboard to 12. The crew quarters and the galley are also located on the same deck.
The latest sister ship that will soon join Lars is Para Bellum, the tenth unit in the Sanlorenzo 500EXP series. It made waves for being the largest Sanlorenzo new-build to be delivered to Greece and the brand's highest-specced explorer. But until the Para Bellum hits the water this summer, Lars will remain the most impressive Sanlorenzo 500EXP yacht and one of the coolest explorers on the market.
The 47 meters (154 feet) 500EXP is the youngest and largest model in the Sanlorenzo luxury explorer range. It's based on the previous 460EXP, adding more room for additional amenities. The essential new feature is an extended stern that mainly acts as a helipad (for small helicopters) and also includes a wider indoor garage that can accommodate a tender of up to seven meters (25.5 feet).
The aggressive profile gives away the Sanlorezo yacht's explorer spirit. But once onboard, it looks and feels like any contemporary motor yacht that was built for ultimate comfort and top entertainment. With just under 500 GT volume, Lars is spacious enough to include all the amenities of a typical luxury toy.
The lower deck is where the connection with the water takes center stage. The specific design of the 500EXP resulted in a generous beach club area with even more openings than the previous model, enhancing the connection with the water even more.
