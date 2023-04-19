One of the Largest Feadship Superyachts Ever Built Is Both Mysterious and Infamous

The worldwide hunt for luxury yachts owned by Russian oligarchs with Kremlin connections was unprecedented. But even before Russian-owned superyachts were in the spotlight following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, different luxury pleasure craft were involved in all sorts of scandals. Ebony Shine's features were enough to make it famous. Still, its two mega-rich owners were responsible for its international notoriety.
Serial yacht owners are known for favoring a particular name that ends up designating several vessels. In the case of the Russian billionaire Viktor Rashnikov, it was "Ocean Victory."
He first owned a 156-foot (47.5-meter) ISA yacht renamed Ocean Victory II, followed by a 248-foot (75.8-meter) Feadship launched as Ocean Victory and later renamed Ebony Shine. In the end, he stayed with a third acquisition, the enormous 459 feet (140 meters) Ocean Victory built by Fincantieri. Truly worthy of this name, it was the largest yacht ever built in Italy and one of the biggest in the world.
But what happened to the other two who had previously sported the same imposing name? They were both sold to other wealthy owners. However, only one of them had a straight road ahead. For the Feadship Ocean Victory, things got a bit more complicated.
It was also the 24th-largest yacht built by this Dutch shipyard in terms of length. The new vessel easily dwarfed luxury yachts in some famous ports. Its majestic silhouette of nearly 250 feet reveals an enormous 2,242 GT volume.
In addition to the De Voogt naval architecture, Ocean Victory flaunted interiors that equally famous designers in the industry created. The late Alberto Pinto and Laura Sessa envisioned a floating "summer house" with understated elegance and exceptional amenities.
First of all, the massive yacht was big enough to accommodate not just 14 guests, thanks to seven double staterooms on board, but also an incredible 24-people staff. This sounds more like a mini cruise ship than a yacht, and Ocean Victory wasn't even meant for charter. Each of its billionaire owners got to enjoy these lavish luxuries exclusively.
Adding to the spectacular appearance, the yacht also featured a dazzling lighting system that illuminated it in rainbow colors at night.
After the Russian steel magnate moved on to his mammoth new yacht, the Feadship Ocean Victory found a new owner and became Ebony Shine, its current name. This new ownership would bring the otherwise discrete superyacht into the spotlight, and not for positive things.
In 2016, Ebony Shine was in for a refit at the Makkum shipyard in the Netherlands, where it had been originally built. This is where the boat underwent a complex 12-month refit. By the end of it, it sported a bigger helicopter deck, a fresh jacuzzi on the foredeck, state-of-the-art audio-visual and electronic systems, plus a complete repaint.
Like the Russian-owned superyachts that made headlines throughout 2022 for trying to escape sanctions, Ebony Shine instantly became a famous name. The seizure was followed by a legal battle between the Dutch authorities and the government of Equatorial Guinea, who tried to claim that this opulent pleasure craft was actually part of its military fleet.
Obiang's infamous trial finally ended in 2019. Apart from the luxurious Ebony Shine yacht, the young politician was known for owning a jaw-dropping collection of expensive cars. The ship and no less than 25 luxury cars were seized. The cars were eventually sold, and the Feadship vessel was put on the market, asking for a whopping $100 million.
Since it was never opened to the public as a charter yacht, much about Ebony Shine remains elusive and mysterious. One thing is for sure – two famous owners made this Feadship work of art even more prominent.
First, let's look at what the world saw back in 2009 when this yacht made its debut. It quickly became of the most spectacular launches that year because it was the largest Feadship yacht to date in terms of volume.
In addition to the De Voogt naval architecture, Ocean Victory flaunted interiors that equally famous designers in the industry created. The late Alberto Pinto and Laura Sessa envisioned a floating "summer house" with understated elegance and exceptional amenities.
First of all, the massive yacht was big enough to accommodate not just 14 guests, thanks to seven double staterooms on board, but also an incredible 24-people staff. This sounds more like a mini cruise ship than a yacht, and Ocean Victory wasn't even meant for charter. Each of its billionaire owners got to enjoy these lavish luxuries exclusively.
Ocean Victory also took onboard entertainment to the next level. Most luxury yachts feature some kind of theater room, but only a handful can claim to offer a 12-seat, fully-equipped cinema. Instead of a basic jacuzzi, this opulent vessel also sported a heated reverse-flow swimming pool. An enormous swim platform brought guests closer to the water. At the same time, a state-of-the-art health club was ready to pamper them with a sauna, a hammam, and several massage rooms.
In 2016, Ebony Shine was in for a refit at the Makkum shipyard in the Netherlands, where it had been originally built. This is where the boat underwent a complex 12-month refit. By the end of it, it sported a bigger helicopter deck, a fresh jacuzzi on the foredeck, state-of-the-art audio-visual and electronic systems, plus a complete repaint.
But the alleged owner, Teodorin Obiang, didn't get to enjoy his freshly-refitted luxury toy. Dutch authorities seized the yacht shortly after it had left the shipyard. It was part of a huge financial investigation in Switzerland involving Obiang, the son of an African dictator.
Although not currently on the market, the infamous superyacht hasn't changed its name officially, indicating that it hasn't found an official new owner. It's most likely undergoing maintenance work or a recent refit before joining the market again.
