Swedish Magnate’s Pleasure Craft Might Be the Ultimate Luxury Vacation Yacht

Every sumptuous yacht on the luxury charter market claims to be the best, but when this claim comes from the builder itself – one of the most prestigious in the world – it makes a difference. Even though it’s 12 years old today, Lady Britt was born to be the best superyacht for luxurious vacations, and it’s still unsurpassed.
Custom superyachts are often built as luxury toys for their ultra-rich owners, who get to enjoy them whenever they wish. But sometimes, they are seen more as an investment and a business tool right from the beginning. This was the case for Lady Britt. Its millionaire owner, the Swedish jewelry magnate Sten Warborn, sacrificed selfish indulgence in favor of a more practical approach.
When Warborn commissioned Lady Britt more than a decade ago, he wanted to get the perfect charter yacht. He chartered several yachts himself, and used his personal observations to create a better cruising experience onboard the new yacht. And the one in charge of bringing it to life was none other than Feadship, one of the world’s top superyacht builders.
The 206-footer (63 meters) is one of the largest Feadships ever made, and one that was specifically designed with charter customers in mind. The key words are home-like comfort and flexibility. Styled by the acclaimed Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), Lady Britt aims to feel more like a mansion than a resort, although it’s filled with the top-notch amenities that you’d typically find in a five-star resort.
Apart from its elegant silhouette, it’s also easy to notice this yacht’s double-aspect sun deck, where a state-of-the-art gym, with panoramic views, is used for dividing two separate areas. The oversized sun pad can turn into a DJ station for live music, or a fabulous disco stage, and the bar can be fully enclosed, so that it can be enjoyed at any hour, no matter the weather conditions.
There’s a cinema on both the sun deck and the bridge deck, with a movie library with over 1,500 titles, that’s constantly upgraded. No charter yacht would be complete without a spa, but Lady Britt takes things to the next level. It offers a huge wellness area, which includes a massage room that can double as a beauty salon.
In addition to that, guests have access to a superb sauna on the lower deck, that literally opens out to the sea. This fully-equipped sauna sits next to the swim platform, and it’s connected to a private sea terrace- what better way to enjoy being as close to the water as possible? This feature is one of Lady Britt’s special touches, due to the fact that Warborn is Swedish and his wife is Finnish.
Flexibility is reflected in the comfortable layout of the rooms. All of the six guest suites, which are both spacious and elegant, are located on the lower deck, and two of them can be turned into one VIP stateroom that’s as comfortable as the master suite.
The master suite dominates the main deck with its lavish layout. It looks more like a stylish New York apartment, and it’s big enough to include a private study, separate dressing rooms, and separate bathrooms. A total of 12 guests can be welcomed onboard.
No charter yacht could be successful without the adequate crew. Lady Britt raises the bar in this department as well, by including a qualified beautician and Michelin Star chef who is famous for the home-made ice-creams in 54 different flavors – all of them available onboard.
Maintenance is also key for successful charter yachts. Despite its age, Lady Britt is still going strong also thanks to the regular maintenance work. According to its owner, this massive vessel gets upgraded every year. This way, it also looks its best, and it’s also able to offer the latest water toys, including a giant water slide.
Performance-wise, the twin MTU engines propel it at 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph), while promising a range of over 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km).
Ironically, although Lady Britt was literally designed for the most comfortable and exquisite vacations, its owner rarely gets to enjoy it. It’s great that charters can cover all the costs for this impressive superyacht, but it’s not so great that it’s never available for its owner in peak season. One of Warborn’s regrets is that he never got to spend New Year’s Eve onboard, but it’s a sacrifice that he was willing to make.
Meanwhile, those who do get to cruise onboard Lady Britt any time of the year must be willing to part with at least $465,000 per week. Even with this prohibitory weekly rate, Lady Britt claims to be one of the most popular charter options, and most of its clients are said to be repeat clients. It looks like once you’ve had a taste of the good life onboard this gorgeous yacht, you’ll want to go back again and again.