Monaco Millionaire’s Ultra-Fast Superyacht Can Cross the Atlantic in Ten Days

Talking about large pleasure craft, adrenaline-pumping speed, and opulent comfort might seem incompatible at first glance. However, this beautiful superyacht designed and built in France proves it’s possible. After more than a decade, it continues to be one of the fastest millionaire-owned superyachts in operation.
The thrill of great speed is rarely at the top of the list regarding bespoke luxury yachts that are built for ultra-wealthy owners. Enormous living spaces, extravagant design, and a bigger capacity for carrying water toys take precedence most of the time. However, a Monaco-based millionaire who also happens to be a regatta enthusiast couldn't have overlooked performance, even in the case of a superyacht.
The beautiful La Pellegrina shows off its elegant silhouette around Monaco, where its owner resides. Roberto Tomasini Grinover isn't the typical millionaire yacht owner who only sees his pleasure craft as a floating mansion for vacations and parties.
Grinover knows a thing or two about boating excellence. He was an active regatta sailor with Team Robertissima. In 2015, the Italian entrepreneur who lives in Monaco was named "Owner of the Year 2015" after completing a successful racing season. His boat, the Maxi 72 Robertissima III, was a Vice World Champion at the time and a winner at Barcolana 47.
La Pellegrina can hit somewhere around 28 knots (32 mph/51.8 kph), an impressive speed for a yacht this size. Even when cruising effortlessly at 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph), this luxury vessel is still much faster than similar yachts.
But speed isn't its only special power. When slowing down to an economical speed (approximately half of the maximum value), it boasts an autonomy of around 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km). In other words, La Pellegrina can cross the Atlantic in ten days with ease and also reach speeds that are unheard of for yachts in the same size category.
The yacht owes its performance to the twin MTU engines boasting 5,240 HP each and the fast hull made of carbon-reinforced Kevlar. Kevlar is a fiber used in marine composites, known for combining strength and rigidity with a lightweight composition. This makes it highly efficient for anything from patrol boats to luxury yachts and competition sailboats.
Chantier Naval Couach, based in southern France, off the Bay of Biscay, is known today for building modern yachts of up to 50 meters (152 feet) with Kevlar and carbon fiber hulls. Still, its history goes way back.
Albert Couach established a shipyard in Arcachon, France, after creating the world's first marine engines in 1897. Five years later, he launched the Libellule, the first motorized pinasse in the region. The pinasse was a small traditional boat in Southwest France with a flat bottom and a third sail, mainly used for fishing and oyster farming.
More than half a century after this pioneering pinasse, the French shipyard built one of the first yachts that incorporated Kevlar composite, named Aramat. In the 2000s, it started focusing more on superyachts. Today, La Pellegrina is still the Couach flagship, 11 years after its official debut, showcasing the advantages of a Kevlar fast hull.
The luxurious configuration favors both the owner and the VIP suite. The master suite sits on the upper deck, integrating a lavish bathroom with both a shower and a bathtub and offering access to a private terrace. The VIP cabin also provides spectacular panoramic views due to its placement on the main deck. The other cabins, all with en-suite bathrooms, are placed on the lower deck.
La Pellegrina can welcome up to 12 guests and spoil them with things like a considerable-sized jacuzzi, an exquisite main salon, a gym area, and an excellent Wi-Fi connection.
Suppose someone would like to become the owner of one of the fastest luxury yachts today and is willing to part with €12.8 million ($14 million). In that case, they're in luck – this French beauty is up for grabs and ready for another decade of top-notch performance.
By that time, the beautiful La Pellegrina had also hit the water. It was a 162 feet (50 meters) luxury yacht built in France in 2012, with a mysterious name, inspired by one of the most famous pearls in history. At the same time, it refers to people who seek wisdom and spiritual freedom, just like this vessel embodies the freedom to cruise around the world at an exhilarating speed.
In the case of huge luxury yachts, reducing the overall weight is essential for increasing speed and payload without compromising durability and stiffness. The shipyard that brought La Pellegrina to life is one of the few acclaimed for the use of state-of-the-art composite materials.
With an exterior design by Exequiel Cano Lanza and an interior design by Jean-Pierre Fantini, La Pellegrina is as sophisticated as the rare pearl that inspired its name. Its two large upper decks are perfect for taking in the amazing views while the yacht cuts through the waves, and the onboard living space adds up to an impressive 500 square meters (5,381 square feet).
