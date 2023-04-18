Someone Fell in Love With This $21 Million Italian Yacht at Palm Beach

Seeing is believing – this could be the motto for popular yacht shows like the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Old or young, any luxury pleasure craft can conquer the heart of a new owner simply by showing off their assets at a prestigious event. Thanks to being displayed this year at Palm Beach, Botti was sold after just one month on the market.
Even though it’s only three years old, Botti has changed hands two times already. But things happened very fast the second time around. It was one of the most interesting models on display at the Palm Beach International Boat Show earlier this year, and it showed – someone loved it enough to pay a whopping €18,9 million (nearly $21 million) for this Italian pleasure craft.
The 42 meters (138 feet) yacht seems to be well worth the money. First of all, it’s Custom Line’s flagship. Custom Line has been building gorgeous yachts at the Ferretti Group shipyard in Ancona, Italy since 1996. More than 300 yachts were successfully launched during this time.
Botti was built in 2020, as Custom Line Navetta 42 – one of the brand’s displacement yacht series, built in composite. In terms of size, it will soon be replaced as the builder’s flagship by the Custom Line Navetta 50, built in aluminum alloy. But this doesn’t make Botti less remarkable.
The generous 350 GT volume turns Botti into a welcoming family yacht. Its five staterooms are ready to accommodate up to ten guests, attended by a seven-member crew. After relaxing in the jacuzzi, guests onboard Botti are free to enjoy the barbecue and the summer kitchen, admire the sunset from the lounge area on the bow, or watch movies in the upper deck salon.
Another distinctive feature is the luxurious beach club that’s not only generous in size, but also completely private (it’s separate from the crew-passing areas). This type of luxury is usually reserved for superyachts, which makes Botti even more special.
Fitted with a 10-people jacuzzi, a modern selection of water toys, and a top-notch entertainment system, Botti was born for fun and adventure at sea. And even though it’s not a superyacht, it doesn’t compromise on luxury when it comes to gourmet dining.
The Italian vessel’s new owner was also most likely impressed with how quiet Botti is. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, this yacht only burns 40 gallons (151 liters) per hour at a little over 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). This enables it to cover close to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km) smoothly and in silence, which means greater comfort for those onboard.
Even though it was never chartered before, this Custom Line Navetta 42 was fitted with all the cool amenities of luxury charter yachts, and its lucky owner will get to enjoy everything in perfect privacy.
