This Gorgeous Italian Yacht Was Meant to Fit Its Owner Like a Perfectly Tailored Suit

Even the self-proclaimed luxury yacht haters can’t deny the inspirational beauty of these floating works of art. Dutch and Italian brands “compete” for the title of world’s best superyacht builders, but there’s something about Italian design and craftsmanship that can’t be matched, especially since it’s reflected in so many fields. Just looking at this new Italian creation is like walking through an art gallery.
Not so big that it becomes an eye sore, and also not so small that it loses its majestic quality, the Custom Line 120’ is an example of perfect balance in every aspect. At 125 feet (38 meters) it’s much sleeker than superyachts, which gives it a more dynamic vibe and increased speed. But there’s no compromise when it comes to elegance and sophisticated amenities – in this regard, it can easily stand next to any large motor yacht.
Two giant names in the industry worked are behind this work of art. It was designed by the world-famous Francesco Paszkowski, known for creating some of the world’s most beautiful luxury vessels, and its distinctive naval architecture comes from the Ferretti Engineering Department. Part of the Ferretti Group for more than two decades, Custom Line is one of Italy’s top yacht builders.
The new Custom Line 120’ does seem to effortlessly glide on water, and that was one of the yard’s intentions. Reliable but also remarkably light, this pleasure craft was inspired by the wind itself. In practical terms, this was achieved through a heavy use of carbon, known in the industry as an optimal choice for sleek hulls.
Glass is also seamlessly integrated, through the use of generous floor-to-ceiling windows. Opening access to the breathtaking views creates the highly-desired connection with the outdoors and feeling of freedom. A total of 19 spaces were carefully integrated onto the yacht’s three levels. Each one was created with meticulous attention to detail, making the Custom Line 120’ as well-balanced as “a perfectly fitting suit.”
Five elegant staterooms that can accommodate up to ten guests, a lavish on-deck jacuzzi, and advanced features such as 4G Wi-Fi onboard connectivity, are just some of the things that make this new yacht more than welcoming.
Thanks to its twin MTU diesel engines, this sleek vessel can cut through the waves at an impressive 25 knots (28.6 mph/46 kph). Even when it’s just cruising at over 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), the Custom Line 120’ is still much faster compared not only to superyachts, but to yachts in the same size category. Like a fine Italian car, it turns heads while speeding away.
The latest yacht in the yard’s 120’ line is currently coming to life, to be delivered to its lucky owner at the beginning of next year.
