Real Estate Millionaire’s New Luxury Toy Is One of the Most Beautiful Italian Superyachts

The wealthy owners who got their floating luxury toys just when the pandemic hit didn’t really get to enjoy them properly until much later. The stunning Lel was delivered in 2020, but only now can guests truly make the most of its innovative design and stunning amenities.
Italian craftsmanship is perfectly reflected in the unique design of this young superyacht. The world-famous Luca Dini collaborated with the prestigious Rossinavi shipyard to create this masterpiece. At the time of its delivery, he told Superyacht Times that the 195.6-foot (49.7 meters) vessel was basically one huge terrace overlooking the sea. That’s because it was designed to merge the outdoor with the indoor more than any other similar boat.
“The owner’s main request was to emphasize the open spaces to make the most of the open air and water,” said Dini. The owner is reportedly a discrete real estate millionaire in Munich, Erich Obermaier, who allegedly spent $30 million on his new toy. A spectacular one, boasting a very modern and versatile layout.
On the upper deck, a removable veranda can turn the outdoor dining area into a protected space, featuring heating and air conditioning, so that it can be enjoyed any time of the year. The generous pool, sun lounges, and elegant bar welcome guests on the sun deck. The beach club is also flexible. When the side and stern doors are lowered, it’s transformed into one huge entertainment area.
The owner’s suite is the focus of the main deck, featuring a walk-in-closet and access to a private balcony with stunning views of the sea. Next to it is the VIP stateroom, and the four guest cabins on the lower deck can merge into one generous VIP room, by simply closing off the main door in the hallway.
In terms of performance, Lel is just as impressive. It can reach a top speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) and a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,400 km).
Lel’s millionaire owner is willing to share this beauty with others. For $300,000 per week (€) anyone can enjoy the yacht’s lavish open spaces. More details are available at SSH Maritime.
“The owner’s main request was to emphasize the open spaces to make the most of the open air and water,” said Dini. The owner is reportedly a discrete real estate millionaire in Munich, Erich Obermaier, who allegedly spent $30 million on his new toy. A spectacular one, boasting a very modern and versatile layout.
On the upper deck, a removable veranda can turn the outdoor dining area into a protected space, featuring heating and air conditioning, so that it can be enjoyed any time of the year. The generous pool, sun lounges, and elegant bar welcome guests on the sun deck. The beach club is also flexible. When the side and stern doors are lowered, it’s transformed into one huge entertainment area.
The owner’s suite is the focus of the main deck, featuring a walk-in-closet and access to a private balcony with stunning views of the sea. Next to it is the VIP stateroom, and the four guest cabins on the lower deck can merge into one generous VIP room, by simply closing off the main door in the hallway.
In terms of performance, Lel is just as impressive. It can reach a top speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) and a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,400 km).
Lel’s millionaire owner is willing to share this beauty with others. For $300,000 per week (€) anyone can enjoy the yacht’s lavish open spaces. More details are available at SSH Maritime.