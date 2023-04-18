Twice the Fun: Terranova 41 Is a Pocket Superyacht Explorer With 2 Pools

It's not the size of the boat but the motion of the ocean, as the saying goes. Italian shipbuilder Terranova Yachts is out to prove the truth behind the cliché with a new flagship model that packs twice the fun possibilities by doubling the number of luxury features.
Superyacht explorers are the new breed of superyachts for adventurous multi-millionaires, which has been gaining popularity in recent years. They're a blend of a classical superyacht with a utilitarian explorer, offering the features of the former and the long-range capabilities of the latter. They're still as luxurious as any custom super- or mega-yacht but have longer ranges, higher efficiency, and more gear than one.
Superyacht explorers are the 2-in-1 solution of the luxury segment of the naval industry, if you will. But that doesn't mean that a smaller superyacht explorer can't be as impressive or competent as a larger one. Just look at the Terranova 41, currently under construction at the Terranova Yachts shipyard in Pisa.
The Terranova 41 is the perfect example of a pocket superyacht explorer, a smaller vessel that, despite its compact size, still offers the same luxury features and long-range capabilities of a larger counterpart. Announced earlier this year, Terranova 41 is now for sale while still under construction.
The most distinctive feature of a superyacht explorer is the aggressive lines and muscular, confidence-inspiring hull, and it's also present in this pocket version of one. Though only 135 feet (41 feet) in total length and offering an interior volume of 299 GT, Terranova 41 embraces the sinewy silhouette of a full-size superyacht explorer – and then goes and outdoes itself by offering twice the number of certain luxury features.
With an aluminum hull designed by Studio D'Aloia, Terranova has onboard accommodation for 12 guests and 4 crew. The owner's suite sits on its own private deck, as does one of the VIP suites – an impressive feat given the compact footprint. Interior details have not yet been revealed to the public. Still, based on the renders for the exterior, you can tell this superyacht will be a stunner.
The most significant luxury feature of the vessel is the presence of two pools on either end to double the amount of fun by doubling the amount of available outdoor space. Both pools are large and surrounded by generously-sized lounge areas, with the aft one leading to an equally-sizable and elegant beach club. No word yet on what kind of gear will be onboard, probably because that depends on the buyer.
Power will come from twin MAN V-12-1650 engines, taking it to a top speed of 19 knots (22 mph/35 kph) and a range of 3,000 nautical miles (3,452 miles/5,556 km) when cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph). It's impressive performance for an explorer this small.
Terranova Yachts has a 2025 delivery timeline for Terranova 41, the new flagship model and one of the largest in its lineup. Pricing hasn't been disclosed, but a Terranova vessel usually retails for anything between $3.8 million and $5 million, depending on size and features.
