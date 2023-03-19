Olivia O: The One-of-a-Kind, Aggressive-Looking Superyacht Explorer No One Has Seen

You’d think keeping one of the world’s biggest and most spectacular superyachts in the world a secret is a near-impossible task but, in that case, you know little of billionaires and their ways. Olivia O, arguably the most striking superyacht in the world, is a good example of that.
Olivia O is a groundbreaking vessel, and a standout even among a dozen of other, similarly-sized and priced superyachts. It’s instantly recognizable for its inverted bow, which makes it look as if its hull is upside down, and its military-style, aggressive styling. The latter is due to the fact that Olivia O is not a regular superyacht, but an explorer too, which means it’s packed with gear necessary for remote explorations.
Where most billionaires opt for ultra-luxury cruise ship-style superyachts, this one chose a more practical approach. Monaco-based Israel shipping magnate Eyal Ofer, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $19 billion, is an experienced seafarer so, when it came time to upgrade from his 70-meter (230-foot) Olivia superyacht, he went down the “cut no corners” route. And the only way up from a custom superyacht is with a superyacht explorer, also custom.
Olivia O is the only vessel of its kind in the world, because it’s the only private application of the X-BOW proprietary platform from Ulstein Verft, which is normally used on commercial vessels. The reverted bow hull was introduced in 2005 and presents a range of benefits over a traditional bow. Dubbed “the gentle displacer,” the X-BOW performs best in harsh weather, due to different volume distribution at the foreship and different, sharper angles, which help reduce pitching and rolling, and bow impact with waves.
enhanced comfort for everyone onboard. It’s the naval application of the age-old saying of “if you can’t beat them, join them”... not that anyone should ever try to beat Mother Nature in her own backyard.
Olivia O is the first time this type of revolutionary bow was applied to a superyacht and, as of this writing, still the only one. Ofer initially wanted to buy an old explorer and retrofit it for his family’s needs, but designer Espen Oino, who did the exterior design, urged him against it. In this case, it was more convenient to buy the platform from Ulstein and customize it whichever way they wanted, even if that ended up tallying $200 million upon delivery.
The maritime platform for the 88.5-meter (290-foot) Olivia O, named CX105, was delivered in 2018, with the final fit done at Palumbo Yard in Malta, ahead of the 2020 delivery to the client. Designer duo Droulers Architecture, which had done Ofer’s smaller Olivia yacht, was brought in for the interiors – a project that remains their biggest to date, and which turned out so challenging they said they’d never do a repeat.
it remains a mystery to anyone but Offer, his family and his select guests. The project has been kept under such heavy wraps that not even a single photo of the interior exists; not even the Droulers Architecture design studio is allowed to showcase their work.
Amenities onboard Olivia O include standard accommodation for 14 guests, with the ability to expand sleeping for as many as 20. A crew of 30 is always on hand to handle gear and cater to the guests, while the tender garages are packed with exploring gear, from matching tenders to cranes and inflatables. A pool, a professional-grade gym and a cinema are available onboard, as well as plenty of outdoor lounge and socializing areas, and a huge helipad.
The interior styling is described as “rationalist,” a sophisticated blend between utilitarian and luxurious, with Japanese-inspired wood surfaces and metal accents throughout. The designers once said that the bathrooms don’t have a single slab of marble, in keeping with this rationalist styling, but are finished in a special kind of resin that brings to mind comparisons with cement. You get the occasional piece of Italian furniture and U.S.-made custom pieces, but the overall vibe is minimalist, in nude colors and plush but unpretentious fabrics.
comfort and efficiency, not necessarily aerodynamics.
Where most billionaires opt for ultra-luxury cruise ship-style superyachts, this one chose a more practical approach. Monaco-based Israel shipping magnate Eyal Ofer, whose net worth is estimated at nearly $19 billion, is an experienced seafarer so, when it came time to upgrade from his 70-meter (230-foot) Olivia superyacht, he went down the “cut no corners” route. And the only way up from a custom superyacht is with a superyacht explorer, also custom.
Olivia O is the only vessel of its kind in the world, because it’s the only private application of the X-BOW proprietary platform from Ulstein Verft, which is normally used on commercial vessels. The reverted bow hull was introduced in 2005 and presents a range of benefits over a traditional bow. Dubbed “the gentle displacer,” the X-BOW performs best in harsh weather, due to different volume distribution at the foreship and different, sharper angles, which help reduce pitching and rolling, and bow impact with waves.
enhanced comfort for everyone onboard. It’s the naval application of the age-old saying of “if you can’t beat them, join them”... not that anyone should ever try to beat Mother Nature in her own backyard.
Olivia O is the first time this type of revolutionary bow was applied to a superyacht and, as of this writing, still the only one. Ofer initially wanted to buy an old explorer and retrofit it for his family’s needs, but designer Espen Oino, who did the exterior design, urged him against it. In this case, it was more convenient to buy the platform from Ulstein and customize it whichever way they wanted, even if that ended up tallying $200 million upon delivery.
The maritime platform for the 88.5-meter (290-foot) Olivia O, named CX105, was delivered in 2018, with the final fit done at Palumbo Yard in Malta, ahead of the 2020 delivery to the client. Designer duo Droulers Architecture, which had done Ofer’s smaller Olivia yacht, was brought in for the interiors – a project that remains their biggest to date, and which turned out so challenging they said they’d never do a repeat.
it remains a mystery to anyone but Offer, his family and his select guests. The project has been kept under such heavy wraps that not even a single photo of the interior exists; not even the Droulers Architecture design studio is allowed to showcase their work.
Amenities onboard Olivia O include standard accommodation for 14 guests, with the ability to expand sleeping for as many as 20. A crew of 30 is always on hand to handle gear and cater to the guests, while the tender garages are packed with exploring gear, from matching tenders to cranes and inflatables. A pool, a professional-grade gym and a cinema are available onboard, as well as plenty of outdoor lounge and socializing areas, and a huge helipad.
The interior styling is described as “rationalist,” a sophisticated blend between utilitarian and luxurious, with Japanese-inspired wood surfaces and metal accents throughout. The designers once said that the bathrooms don’t have a single slab of marble, in keeping with this rationalist styling, but are finished in a special kind of resin that brings to mind comparisons with cement. You get the occasional piece of Italian furniture and U.S.-made custom pieces, but the overall vibe is minimalist, in nude colors and plush but unpretentious fabrics.
comfort and efficiency, not necessarily aerodynamics.