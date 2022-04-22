Custom Line’s Renewal 3 Luxury Superyacht Touches Water for the First Time

Italian builder Custom Line has recently launched a new Navetta 33. The vessel, called Renewal 3, hit the water at the Ferretti Group shipyard in Ancona, Italy. This is the fifth superyacht launched by Custom Line since the beginning of the year.
Renewal 3 is a superyacht with great interior volume. It measures 33 meters (108 ft) in length, and it has a 7.5-meter (24.6-ft) beam, offering both guests and the owners plenty of spaces for relaxation and entertainment.
Its exterior has a minimalist design, with a white hull and flowing lines emphasizing the yacht’s elegance. It has four decks packed with amenities. The main and upper decks have large lounges and generous exterior areas where people can socialize. The owner’s suite is located on the main deck forward and offers the utmost comfort. Guests will enjoy privacy in four cabins positioned on the lower deck.
The superyacht’s interior contrasts its minimalist exterior. The owner was actively involved in the process, and he worked with the strategic Custom Line Atelier to turn sophistication into pure luxury. So, Renewal 3 combines Italian excellence with a contemporary style across its decks.
The walls are grey with white veining, while the floors feature satin-finish metal and Arabescato Carrara marble. There are many rooms that have large windows, allowing natural light to bathe the interior areas.
In a setting where the light fills up the interior, Renewal 3 has mostly freestanding furniture with plenty of glass elements. This makes the interior appear bigger and seamlessly blends with the exterior, creating a single space with an open, airy feel.
In terms of performance, the superyacht gets its power from MAN engines capable of making it navigate across the sea at a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/ 28 kph) and cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/ 22 kph). The vessel’s bulbous bow helps reduce its resistance, allowing the yacht to cover distances of around 2,300 miles (3,700 km).
