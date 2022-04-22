French Millionaire’s $64M Sustainable Luxury Explorer Can Be Self-Sufficient for 50 Days

This millionaire’s idea of a dream boat was a state-of-the-art adventure vessel that would not only be capable of reaching the most remote places on Earth, including the Arctic, but would also be an educational and research platform. All of that without compromising the high comfort levels of a luxury superyacht. This impressive ship is now up for grabs.
Eight years ago, Francois Fiat was proudly presenting his new yacht Yersin at the Monaco Yacht Show. Known for his successful retail business, Leader Price, Fiat was ready to spend more time exploring.
Built at the Piriou shipyard in France, this 253-foot (77 meters) family boat was impressive in every way, from its sustainable design and eco-friendly propulsion to its technical features. Described as a “multi-purpose transoceanic ship,” Yersin was meant to explore different parts of the world.
According to Piriou, Yersin offers a range of up to 15,000 nautical miles (17,200 miles/27,780 km) at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) and can travel for 50 days without having to refuel or get other supplies.
In addition to its diesel-electric propulsion system that helps reduce CO2 emissions, the explorer integrates various sustainable features such as resin-coated decks, a water treatment plant, garbage and waste sorting systems, plus exhaust systems that are said to be highly efficient.
Yersin can accommodate up to 20 passengers, and it was designed to welcome scientists and students onboard. In addition to the elegant cabins and salon, it also integrates a research laboratory, a conference room, and a media room.
At the same time, it’s a luxurious pleasure craft, boasting a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, plus several water toys and professional diving equipment. It can even accommodate a seaplane.
This luxury explorer can be chartered, for truly adventurous vacations. Someone with $64 million (€59 million) to spare could even become Yersin’s new owner. According to the Black Orange Yachts listing, this impressive vessel is ready for even more stunning adventures.
Built at the Piriou shipyard in France, this 253-foot (77 meters) family boat was impressive in every way, from its sustainable design and eco-friendly propulsion to its technical features. Described as a “multi-purpose transoceanic ship,” Yersin was meant to explore different parts of the world.
According to Piriou, Yersin offers a range of up to 15,000 nautical miles (17,200 miles/27,780 km) at 11 knots (12.6 mph/20 kph) and can travel for 50 days without having to refuel or get other supplies.
In addition to its diesel-electric propulsion system that helps reduce CO2 emissions, the explorer integrates various sustainable features such as resin-coated decks, a water treatment plant, garbage and waste sorting systems, plus exhaust systems that are said to be highly efficient.
Yersin can accommodate up to 20 passengers, and it was designed to welcome scientists and students onboard. In addition to the elegant cabins and salon, it also integrates a research laboratory, a conference room, and a media room.
At the same time, it’s a luxurious pleasure craft, boasting a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym, plus several water toys and professional diving equipment. It can even accommodate a seaplane.
This luxury explorer can be chartered, for truly adventurous vacations. Someone with $64 million (€59 million) to spare could even become Yersin’s new owner. According to the Black Orange Yachts listing, this impressive vessel is ready for even more stunning adventures.