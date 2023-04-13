Kokomo Is a High-Performance Beast Disguised as a Luxury Superyacht

Wealthy boat owners who choose sailing yachts instead of motor yachts are typically more into speed and performance than luxury. But Kokomo’s owner wanted it all – the result is a highly-innovative, award-winning sailing yacht that’s just as fierce as it is opulent.
Lang Walker named all of his boats Kokomo. Over the years, these included a modest racing dinghy, a 42-meter (138 feet) sloop, a bigger yacht, and finally, this 192-foot (58 meters) sailing yacht. The New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts built it in 2010. More than a decade later, the Kokomo still gets all the love from charter customers and its owner, a passionate racer and diver.
Walker had gained a great deal of yachting experience by the time this large Kokomo came to life. This is why his new toy had to boast top-notch performance without compromising family-friendly comfort. The result was a rather unusual sailing vessel that mixed the spirit of a racing champion with the modern amenities of a high-class vacation pleasure craft.
Kokomo is, most of all, an innovator. Designed by Dubois Naval Architects, it features a lifting ballast keel that almost cuts its draft in half. This keel can be raised and lowered more than three meters (9.8 feet), going from 8.1 meters (26.5 feet) to 4.9 meters (16 feet). Plus, it’s perfectly integrated into the overall design for a seamless appearance.
As a result, Kokomo can cut through the waves at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), making it one of the fastest cruising sloops in this size category. At the same time, it proudly flaunts the largest asymmetric spinnaker in the world – a specific type of sail that yachts use when sailing off the wind.
These high-performance features helped Kokomo win multiple awards. This included the one for the Best Sailing Yacht at the International Superyacht Society Awards. It also received the Technical Achievement and Naval Architecture awards at the World Superyacht Awards and ShowBoats Design Awards, respectively.
Apart from its stunning design and technical innovations, this Kiwi yacht can easily be compared to a floating mansion. Its interiors were styled by the acclaimed British studio Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), revealing a peaceful, harmonious design that fits in with the idea of total relaxation at sea.
One of the most distinctive features onboard is the cockpit, surrounded by large windows that can rise or dropdown. When they’re lowered, guests can enjoy dining or lounging al-fresco. Raising them allows them to admire the beautiful views while enjoying a climate-controlled area.
Kokomo’s guests can also opt for formal dining. The aft lounge opens into the yacht’s main salon, which includes a bar and a lounge in addition to the formal dining area, adorned with custom art pieces.
After relaxing in the jacuzzi, guests can head to the stylish flybridge lounge. This might be the perfect spot onboard to admire the views while enjoying a drink. And there’s no need for pesky lines that can become a nuisance with sailing yachts. In this case, the flybridge area (also fitted with cozy sun pads) has no lines, making it family-friendly.
Kokomo is well-prepared for those who want more adrenaline and a closer connection to the water. The transom folds into a generous swim platform for easy access while many cool water toys await the deck.
There’s something for everybody, from custom jet tenders to kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear.
Today, this beautiful sloop spends most of its time in the Mediterranean. The enormous mast stopped it from passing through the Panama or Suez Canal, but it was able to travel to the South Pacific.
Unlike some superyacht owners who barely get to enjoy their luxury toys, Walker apparently spends at least three months per year onboard. This gives him ample time to enjoy the yacht’s impressive speed and lavish amenities.
Walker had gained a great deal of yachting experience by the time this large Kokomo came to life. This is why his new toy had to boast top-notch performance without compromising family-friendly comfort. The result was a rather unusual sailing vessel that mixed the spirit of a racing champion with the modern amenities of a high-class vacation pleasure craft.
Kokomo is, most of all, an innovator. Designed by Dubois Naval Architects, it features a lifting ballast keel that almost cuts its draft in half. This keel can be raised and lowered more than three meters (9.8 feet), going from 8.1 meters (26.5 feet) to 4.9 meters (16 feet). Plus, it’s perfectly integrated into the overall design for a seamless appearance.
This has two significant benefits. It enables the sloop to squeeze in harbors and mysterious lagoons that would typically be hard to access by a vessel this size while also beefing performance.
As a result, Kokomo can cut through the waves at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), making it one of the fastest cruising sloops in this size category. At the same time, it proudly flaunts the largest asymmetric spinnaker in the world – a specific type of sail that yachts use when sailing off the wind.
These high-performance features helped Kokomo win multiple awards. This included the one for the Best Sailing Yacht at the International Superyacht Society Awards. It also received the Technical Achievement and Naval Architecture awards at the World Superyacht Awards and ShowBoats Design Awards, respectively.
Apart from its stunning design and technical innovations, this Kiwi yacht can easily be compared to a floating mansion. Its interiors were styled by the acclaimed British studio Redman Whiteley Dixon (RWD), revealing a peaceful, harmonious design that fits in with the idea of total relaxation at sea.
It’s spacious enough to accommodate ten guests comfortably, offers numerous socializing and entertainment options, and even includes a large jacuzzi on the foredeck (most sailing yachts don’t).
One of the most distinctive features onboard is the cockpit, surrounded by large windows that can rise or dropdown. When they’re lowered, guests can enjoy dining or lounging al-fresco. Raising them allows them to admire the beautiful views while enjoying a climate-controlled area.
Kokomo’s guests can also opt for formal dining. The aft lounge opens into the yacht’s main salon, which includes a bar and a lounge in addition to the formal dining area, adorned with custom art pieces.
After relaxing in the jacuzzi, guests can head to the stylish flybridge lounge. This might be the perfect spot onboard to admire the views while enjoying a drink. And there’s no need for pesky lines that can become a nuisance with sailing yachts. In this case, the flybridge area (also fitted with cozy sun pads) has no lines, making it family-friendly.
Kokomo’s configuration doesn’t allow special treatment for the owner regarding accommodation. All five guest cabins are located at the same level, reached via a staircase down from the salon. However, the master suite is a bit fancier, including separate bathrooms with a shower and a bathtub. The other cabins offer flexible arrangements that are also designed to be family-friendly.
Kokomo is well-prepared for those who want more adrenaline and a closer connection to the water. The transom folds into a generous swim platform for easy access while many cool water toys await the deck.
There’s something for everybody, from custom jet tenders to kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear.
Today, this beautiful sloop spends most of its time in the Mediterranean. The enormous mast stopped it from passing through the Panama or Suez Canal, but it was able to travel to the South Pacific.
Unlike some superyacht owners who barely get to enjoy their luxury toys, Walker apparently spends at least three months per year onboard. This gives him ample time to enjoy the yacht’s impressive speed and lavish amenities.
For the rest of the time, the award-winning Kokomo can be chartered by anyone for €210,000 ($230,700) per week. It might sound like a lot, but it’s a small price to pay for a cruising sloop that boasts the adventurous spirit of a racing yacht, combined to perfection with the warm and welcoming atmosphere of a family boat.