$500 Million Koru Sailing Megayacht Delivered to Mega-Lucky Owner

Somewhere out there, a billionaire is popping champagne to celebrate the delivery of their latest toy: a megayacht like no other in the world. Koru, the latest build from luxury shipyard Oceanco and a record-breaking naval achievement, has been officially delivered to the owner.
Koru has been in the news since it was announced in 2018, and not only because of its size, luxury amenities or even the reported $500 million price tag, which doesn’t include the price of its shadow vessel. Koru, internally known as Y721 or Project 721, was constantly in the news because the owner is believed to be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, who wanted his own, custom take on the iconic Black Pearl, another Oceanco legend and record-breaker.
Koru was completed late last year after a very controversial launch that included egging threats, and returned from sea trials at the Oceanco dock in the Netherlands, in January 2023, awaiting delivery. Also then, it started broadcasting its position and new name on AIS (automated identification system), which was the first solid clue that it was preparing for its maiden journey and subsequent delivery to the owner.
Both took place on April 6, and Koru is now underway on its maiden journey, which sees it heading towards Gibraltar at a speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph). Whether the owner is onboard is not known, as neither is the exact timeline or circumstances of the delivery. The project has been shrouded in secrecy since day one, for all the obvious reasons: you don’t pay $500 million for a boat to have staff chit-chat with the press about it.
With the delivery, Koru has officially become the largest sail-assisted yacht in the world, and the largest sailing yacht built in the Netherlands – impressive achievements and awesome conversation starters. It is 127 meters (417 feet) long and is designed as a three-mast schooner with a black hull and white superstructure. Details about its interiors remain a secret, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to imagine they’re up to par with the hype around the vessel – and the incredible price tag.
Koru will be joined by its shadow vessel on the maiden journey. Codenamed YS 7512 and delivered by Damen Yachting earlier this year under the moniker Abeona, this shadow vessel will carry all the toys and additional staff for Koru, but is technically a superyacht on its own. It is the largest vessel delivered by the shipyard (246 feet/75 meters) and the only existing SeaAxe 7512 model to date, and offers incredible amenities beyond extra storage, including a master suite with a private deck, and accommodation for as many as 45 people.
