Italian Red Beauty That Paved the Way for Luxury Explorers Sold in Record Time

The chance to explore the world onboard a private vessel that's both rugged and comfortable doesn't depend exclusively on today's massive explorer superyachts. Even a tiny yacht like the Vitadimare 3 is perfectly fit for the task, thanks to its Italian craftsmanship and impeccable maintenance.
It doesn't dwarf any vessel in port, but it's sure to catch the eye anywhere it goes. The Vitadimare 3 is an Italian pocket explorer and one of the rare yachts with a red hull in operation today. Red hulls are rarely found in the world of luxury yachting, which makes them even more striking.
Some of the most famous ones include Ipanema, a 164-footer (50 meters) built in 2016. Until not that long ago, it was considered the largest red yacht in the world. Unsurprisingly, it was also born in Italy, like the Vitadimare 3, but as a Mondomarine yacht with a design by Hot Lab.
The Vitadimare 3 is far from claiming such a glorious title since it's only 85 feet (26 meters) long. But this small pleasure craft packs solid machinery and redundant equipment that has passed the test of time, in addition to twin Caterpillar C12 engines and a fuel capacity of 42,600 liters. This translates to a remarkable range of more than 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km) at nine knots (10.3 mph/16.6 kph), allowing the Italian boat to go almost anywhere.
It's no surprise that Vitadimare 3 stayed on the market for less than a month, despite its age. Unlike most luxury yachts today, it was lucky enough to have the same owner for 12 years since its launch. This explains its current excellent shape, even though it traveled intensively throughout this period.
Plus, this is almost a pioneering vessel in a way. It was born at a time when the so-called pocket explorers were just starting to gain popularity. Vitadimare was the first unit in the Darwin class, launched by an Italian shipyard newly established – Cantiere delle Marche (CdM). This is why the little red yacht has a special meaning for the Ancona-based builder, who was also in charge of the off-market sale (for an undisclosed amount).
Since then, CdM has specialized in explorer yachts, launching several ranges. Starting with the successful debut of the Vitadimare in 2011, the shipyard has sold 13 Darwin Class yachts to this day. Most importantly, it also resold 11 of them through the CdM Pre-Owned Sales Department, with an increased value of 1,8% and an average waiting time of just 4,5 months.
Starting this month, it's time to say goodbye to the Vitadimare 3 and hello to Eva. Flaunting a new name and the same vibrant red silhouette, this small but bold explorer is ready for another decade of adventure.
