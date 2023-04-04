This Fresh Italian Explorer Proves That Ruggedness and Luxury Are Compatible

Some lucky fellow is now the official owner of a brand-new luxury toy that claims to offer the best of both worlds. It’s equally a capable explorer, ready for adventure, and a stylish yacht with all the bells and whistles. Unsurprisingly, the names behind it are Italian: CdM and Francesco Paszkowski.
Precisely a decade ago, a vessel called Stella di Mare made its debut. It was a 29.5-meter (96.7 feet) explorer yacht from the Darwin 96 series. This series was launched by the Ancona-based CdM (Cantiere delle Marche) and was praised by customers as well as industry peers. In 2018, the Italian builder was only 8-years-old, but successful enough to be included by the prestigious Boat International on its top-20 builders list.
Back in 2013, Stella di Mare (currently renamed Liubov’P) was considered a traditional explorer yacht, powerful enough to cover nearly 6,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) at ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). A decade later, CdM has proudly introduced Stellamaris, a new-generation explorer from its RJ 115 range.
At 35 meters (114.8 feet) Stellamaris is similar in size to the original Stella di Mare, but it’s supposed to showcase a fresh take on the explorer concept. The Italian shipyard wanted to prove that even these adventurous, reliable vessels can be as elegant and sophisticated as any luxury yacht.
Stellamar is the first unit from the RJ 115 series, recently completed and ready for its owner. An owner who doesn’t want to waste any time. It seems that he’s planning to take his new toy on a trip around the world as soon as his schedule will allow it.
The yacht was custom-designed to meet the particular needs of its owner. This includes a cabin layout that places all of the guest staterooms on the lower deck, so that the owner can basically enjoy a lot more space on the main deck. Stellamar can welcome up to eight guests, with a seven-member crew catering to their needs.
As you can tell, this Italian build is far from the mammoth explorer yachts that are stealing the spotlight these days. CdM claims to have specialized in building steel or aluminum explorer yachts that stay under 300 GT.
The RJ series ranges from 115-foot models, like Stellamaris, to 130- and 157-foot versions. In addition to the classic Darwin series, and the new RJ yachts, CdM also played with the explorer yacht concept in the Flexporer series.
What makes the new Stellamar so elegant is the Francesco Paszkowski design. An iconic name in the industry, Paszkowski has chosen natural woods and a neutral palette for the interiors, for a Zen atmosphere.
True to its nature, this stylish Italian beauty is also able to cover 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km) at an economical speed of ten knots. Its design also incorporates an “invisible crane” for launching water toys and an abundance of open-air socializing areas.
