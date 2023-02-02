This Family-Friendly Yacht’s New Owner Had Being Eyeing It for Five Years

Everyone can agree that having an all-new, custom luxury toy delivered to them is one of the most exciting experiences for a yacht owner. The bad part is that it can take more than two years to get to that point, after the initial purchase. For those who prefer instant gratification, a pre-owned pleasure craft sounds better. And it can be just as exciting, if the new owner had been dreaming about that particular yacht for a long time.
Like any yacht that has changed ownership more than once, this Italian beauty was known under several names – Noga, Icon, and now Como. It’s been cruising for almost ten years now (since its official launch in 2014) and for more than half of that time, somebody has been passionately following its trajectory. It’s precisely the one who would become the vessel’s new owner – after having kept an eye on this pleasure craft since 2018, they finally got to purchase it this year.
The aptly-renamed Como, considering both its Italian DNA and relaxation-oriented design, will soon be headed towards the South of France and the Balearics. It seems that the new owner has been planning this itinerary for a while, and this includes an extensive vacation in the South of Italy during the following year.
Despite its age, Como is a rare treasure, one of only two Nauta Air 90 to be built as part of the Nauta Air range built by the reputable Cantiere delle Marche (CdM) in collaboration with the equally-prestigious Nauta Design.
This 92-footer (28 meters) wasn’t meant to turn heads with an imposing stature, or to embark upon daring adventures. Instead, it’s the definition of a family-friendly boat that offers pure relaxation. The generous flybridge unfolding over 65 square meters (700 square feet) is an oasis in itself, big enough to include lounging and dining areas, and welcome guests with sunpads, a bar, and barbecue grill.
The open-space salon on the main deck is just as inviting, featuring a premium entertainment system, while the formal dining area is big enough for up to eight guests. This is the maximum number of guests that can be accommodated across the yacht’s four elegant suites, while the cabins located below deck can comfortably accommodate a five-people crew.
Speed wasn’t the main concern for this floating vacation home, but its twin Caterpillar engines can take Como on long, relaxing journeys. At nine knots (9.5 mph/17 kph) Como can easily cover 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km), but its engines claim to have a low fuel consumption even at higher speed.
The 2014 C2M was sold in an off-market deal, directly by the manufacturer’s Pre-owned sales Department, which is why the final price hasn’t been disclosed (somewhere around $3 million).
