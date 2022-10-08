JetCycle Max Hydrofoil Is a Water Bike That Glides and Flies Over the Water

One such personal watercraft is the JetCycle Max that we’re going to present to you in what follows. JetCycle Max is an innovative, eco-friendly, and 100% human-powered single-seat foiling boat designed for leisure, sport, and mobility, as you can use it to cycle along ocean coastlines, cruise lakeside with friends, or train along waterways.
Designed and manufactured in France, the JetCycle Max promotes a new way of enjoying open water and getting some exercise at the same time.
“Our startup aims to be a pioneer in the design and marketing of innovative and sustainable boats for the water sports and leisure sector by offering a first JetCycle MAX product oriented ‘sport/fitness’ and dedicated to a new nautical practice: Foilcycling,” the manufacturing company explains.
You must have heard of hydrofoil cycling by now. If you haven’t, know that it’s among the latest fads in terms of water sports. And it’s the kind of activity JetCycle Max has been created for. It basically replicates the cycling experience on the water while also creating an almost surreal sensation of flight.
It comes with a stable platform akin to that of a rear-seated sit-atop kayak for increased stability, good performance, and comfort. Actually, at first glance, the watercraft might look like a flying pedal boat or a pedal canoe. Its sleek shell is 11.5 feet (3.40 meters) long and 2.6 feet (0.80m wide) and is made of composite materials obtained by infusion, making it possible to combine rigidity and lightness.
It features two carbon fiber foil wings, one at the front and one at the back. These true marine foils are what sets the hydrofoil apart from other pedal crafts and allow the JetCycle Max to easily and smoothly lift over the water surface even at low speeds.
According to its creators, the Max is easy to handle, too. It is equipped with a crankset with simple and quick adjustments that can be adapted to the user’s size. The pedals are adjustable and can fit rider heights between 4.9 and 6.6 feet (1.5 and 2 m).
watercraft, as only the rider’s pedaling is enough to spin that propeller. To manage to lift and glide over the water, the rider needs to maintain speeds of 5.6 mph (9 km/h).
The power required for take-off depends on the user’s weight. And the company breaks it down for us - for a 130 lbs (60 kg) rider, it will take 230 watts of power to take off, while for a 190 lbs (85 kg) person, the power needed is 300 watts.
If what you’ve read and seen here tickled your fancy, JetCycle sells the Max hydrofoil for €12,000 (which translates to approximately $11,675). That’s quite a steep price if you ask us, but the contraption sure delivers a good and fun workout.
