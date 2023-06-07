Kokoda's "Haven on Wheels" Force 2 Camper Is Sure To Please With Top-Tier Living Standards

Some time ago, I ran into a travel trailer manufacturer that seems to be on a whole 'nother level in terms of style, capability, and price. I'm talking about Australia's Kokoda Caravans, and the machine in question today is the Force 2, a habitat designed to get you where you want to go, even if there are no roads. Oh, and if the world around you is falling apart, escape inside—your very own haven on wheels.

20 photos Photo: Kokoda Caravans / Edited by autoevolution