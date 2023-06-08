Okto's Pop-Top Gravellor Caravan Is South Africa's Definition of a Camper Done Right

Recently I've decided to explore nations where off-grid living is often encountered and encouraged. With that in mind, we find ourselves in South Africa in the presence of Okto Caravans and their En-Suite Gravellor, a different kind of travel trailer.
Ladies and gentlemen, the glamping and off-grid scenes in North America, Australia, and Europe have always been in the news, but few folks are talking about South Africa, and it's not because there's a shortage of manufacturers; for some reason, most people don't know of the existence of teams like Okto Caravans, even though they've been on the market for several years now. Oh, and just so we're on the same page, this brand is sparked by "dedicated caravan experts." Some have even worked with Jurgens, another South African mobile living leader.
Now, it's important to note that Okto calls this model a "luxurious" one, and that sets my standards really high. But that's just part of the job; I stare at countless designs daily. So to be fair, I've lowered my standards from Land Yacht to pop-top camper because that's what this is, a pop-top camper. Well, sort of; things get rather wild with this one.
To understand what we're up against here, we should take a little trip through imagination. I want you to feel and imagine like you own the machine in the image gallery. Once it's in your mind's garage, hitch up your off-road towing machine, and get ready to hit the road. As you do, you'll e towing along a habitat that weighs up to 1,700 kg (3,748 lbs), so no towing with a Camry, and with the roof down, it's 213 cm (84 in) tall.
As for driving along, Okto doesn't mention what sort of suspension or chassis is used for the Gravellor, but those images show gravel roads as being no problem; even some muddy tracks look like they're in the day's work. Oh, now I get it; Gravellor, gravel. All that makes some sense now. Well, once you've made it to your destination, as muddy as the unit in the gallery, it's time to see what sort of living experience can be had in a Gravellor.
Now, what I'm starting to learn about South African machines is that they closely resemble those that come out of Australia. What I mean to say is that they're focused quite a bit on outdoor living. Sure, the interior is fully equipped with all the systems and features you need to live a clean life, rested and with a full belly.
Well, the exterior offers some of the same benefits as the interior. While there's no outside bedding, there is a galley setup with countertop space and cabinetry integrated into the Gravellor's shell, and an outdoor bathroom can also be set up. Come to think of it, Okto places systems like tent annexes at our disposal, so sleeping outside is a possibility.
If we sum all this up, consider the 75 l (20 gals) freshwater tank, and throw in some solar panels, you're looking at a habitat that's ready to go just about anywhere there's a road, and once you get there, you'll be able to live off the land for a few days, or until you get tired of your own body odor and are forced to drain the tanks. Consider looking into some water filtration systems. Just remember, any extras will inevitably cost extra.
This brings me to my next point, the price for one of these babies. Well, it depends on a few factors. The first is what sort of features are in place in your unit and if it's used or new. Not to mention the dealership you use to grab your Gravellor. That said, Okto's website does not mention how much one of these buggers is going for. Open up a Google search bar, and go from there. Just a little something-something to think about.
Once you've stabilized your unit, unhitched it, and parked your truck or 4x4 in the shade, it's time to pop that top. What was once 213 cm tall now sits at 269 cm (106 in), towering over you and your loved ones. Best of all, that lifted section is completed with tent canvas, allowing the elements around to infiltrate your habitat if you like to be "at one with nature." Don't worry; unwanted pests are kept out with insect nets.
Let's say a rouge storm rolls through wherever you're camping, and you are forced to head inside for the night. If you're the owner of Gravellor, then you'll probably be using the island queen bed to rest your bones, but if you're a guest, it's the modular dinette for you. Each of these areas is found at the opposite end of the unit. As for what's in the middle of it all, everything from storage to another galley block and a full wet bath is available. Space for all your little knick-knacks is found in the shape of cabinetry and integrated all over the interior and in the nosecone outside, to name a few.
