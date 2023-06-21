McMurtry Spéirling Pure Is an Exclusive $954,000 Toy in More Than One Sense

Fast cars are often called expensive toys because they are built to make their drivers have fun at the steering wheel. Despite that, the McMurtry Spéirling Pure is possibly the automobile that deserves that classification the most. After all, it is relatively small and has a restricted use. It also deserves to be called exclusive: apart from being quite expensive, it is also a single-seater, which means it offers fun to a single person at a time.

13 photos Photo: McMurthy