2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Looks Fab in Blue Flame

The GR Corolla four-wheel-drive hot hatchback prepares for the 2024 model year with a few revisions here and there, as well as Blue Flame paintwork for the Circuit Edition. The latter will arrive stateside in the winter of 2023. Alas, pricing information isn't available for the time being.
Kicking off with the aero improvements, Toyota fitted aluminum sheets in the front and rear wheel wells to improve high-speed stability. The automaker worked its magic on the design of the mounting bolts for the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground to boot. Wider flange bolts are now used for mounting the rear suspension to the subframe.
Another bolt – devoid of paint – grounds the 12-volt battery to the chassis. The steering gear box is mounted to the front subframe with ribbed flange bolts, and the air curtains have also been redesigned for better airflow. In the Circuit Edition's case, both the hood and fender air ducts channel air to the GR Corolla's engine bay. Speaking of the Circuit Edition, prospective customers will get forged aluminum wheels from BBS featuring a similar design to the Morizo Edition's 18s.
It's not known whether another batch of Morizo Edition vehicles will be made available – probably not – but we do know the Core trim level is rocking the same 300 turbocharged ponies as the Circuit Edition for the 2024 model year. Full power is available at 6,500 revolutions per minute, whereas torque peaks at 3,000 revolutions per minute through 5,500 revolutions per minute to the tune of 273 pound-feet (370 Nm). Not bad for merely 1.6 liters and three cylinders, isn't it?
Shared with the GR Yaris, the G16E-GTS engine runs 25.2 pounds per square inch of boost as opposed to 26.3 for the Morizo Edition. All trim levels of the GR Corolla use a four-wheel-drive system inspired by the world of rallying, with the GR-Four system distributing torque as follows: 60:40 in normal mode, 50:50 in track mode, and 30:70 in sport mode.
Equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires measuring 235/40 by 18 inches, the Circuit Edition also stands out for 2024 with a blue stripe on the shift knob and plenty of blue accent stitching. The Circuit Edition further sweetens the deal with Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather for the seats and JBL eight-speaker audio. Of course, the system includes a JBL amplifier.
The Corolla's hotter sibling is a unique proposition in the compact performance hatchback segment. Equipped with a manual exclusively, the GR Corolla understandably costs a bit more than any other hatchback-bodied Corolla. For 2023, the online configurator lists the GR Corolla Core at $35,900 and the base hatchback at $23,155 (not including destination).
To put those figures into perspective, a five-door Civic is $24,750 and the Civic Type R costs an eye-watering $43,795. Also a manual-only affair, the CTR features a four-pot engine with 315 ponies and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) to its name.
Another bolt – devoid of paint – grounds the 12-volt battery to the chassis. The steering gear box is mounted to the front subframe with ribbed flange bolts, and the air curtains have also been redesigned for better airflow. In the Circuit Edition's case, both the hood and fender air ducts channel air to the GR Corolla's engine bay. Speaking of the Circuit Edition, prospective customers will get forged aluminum wheels from BBS featuring a similar design to the Morizo Edition's 18s.
It's not known whether another batch of Morizo Edition vehicles will be made available – probably not – but we do know the Core trim level is rocking the same 300 turbocharged ponies as the Circuit Edition for the 2024 model year. Full power is available at 6,500 revolutions per minute, whereas torque peaks at 3,000 revolutions per minute through 5,500 revolutions per minute to the tune of 273 pound-feet (370 Nm). Not bad for merely 1.6 liters and three cylinders, isn't it?
Shared with the GR Yaris, the G16E-GTS engine runs 25.2 pounds per square inch of boost as opposed to 26.3 for the Morizo Edition. All trim levels of the GR Corolla use a four-wheel-drive system inspired by the world of rallying, with the GR-Four system distributing torque as follows: 60:40 in normal mode, 50:50 in track mode, and 30:70 in sport mode.
Equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires measuring 235/40 by 18 inches, the Circuit Edition also stands out for 2024 with a blue stripe on the shift knob and plenty of blue accent stitching. The Circuit Edition further sweetens the deal with Brin Naub suede and synthetic leather for the seats and JBL eight-speaker audio. Of course, the system includes a JBL amplifier.
The Corolla's hotter sibling is a unique proposition in the compact performance hatchback segment. Equipped with a manual exclusively, the GR Corolla understandably costs a bit more than any other hatchback-bodied Corolla. For 2023, the online configurator lists the GR Corolla Core at $35,900 and the base hatchback at $23,155 (not including destination).
To put those figures into perspective, a five-door Civic is $24,750 and the Civic Type R costs an eye-watering $43,795. Also a manual-only affair, the CTR features a four-pot engine with 315 ponies and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) to its name.