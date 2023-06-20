2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (Prado) Unofficially Shows Its Faces and Colorful Interior

After a troublesome 2022, Toyota has been adamant about returning to full sales form this year, and they are taking care of the delivery troubles in the best possible way – throwing a flurry of new introductions on the market.
And while they culminated the first half of the year with the arrival of the 2024 Tacoma mid-size pickup truck superstar in America – complete with lots of technical and design novelties, plus the 326-hp i-Force Max hybrid powertrain and the all-new Trailhunter trim, among others; they are far from resting. Instead, over in Europe, folks should prepare for the impending release of the second-generation C-HR crossover SUV that might feature a completely different style from its predecessor.
Meanwhile, the United States received one of the best pieces of news – Toyota's legendary off-road nameplate, the Land Cruiser, is returning after a short hiatus. Interestingly, the same teaser concept was also used for the Old Continent announcement – a bunch of vintage Land Cruiser badges –and that indeed got us thinking about the possibility that both America and Europe would receive the same Land Cruiser version. According to our thoughts – which concur with the rumor mill ideas – that means Toyota will bring out the successor to the J150-based Land Cruiser Prado to both regions, not the current J300 Land Cruiser sold in the Middle East or at home in Japan.
Naturally, this enticing possibility has also lifted the spirits across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – and most of them agree that the Land Cruiser 250 or Prado will feature lots of the same DNA as the newly introduced 2024 Lexus GX 550. The Halo oto channel on YouTube, which provides fresh automotive info that is corroborated with their virtual designs, has even developed a passion for the upcoming Toyota SUV as they first showed the exterior of the Land Cruiser Prado (250) in a couple of hues (blue and crimson) from the front and rear.
Next, they also corroborated their virtual designs with the latest rumors flaunted across the Japanese mill that claim the new Toyota will feature not one, not two, but three different front fascia impersonations, and of course, they also gave us their CGI thoughts on the matter. Now there is even a third approach from the resident pixel master – as the unofficial presentation comes from the inside out. As such, they are now focusing on the hypothetical looks of the interior, complete with a few color options. Cool, right? Or, wait a minute, are they borderline obsessing with these continued CGI depictions of the popular Toyota model? Oh, well, only time will tell it they were right or wrong...
