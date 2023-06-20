The All-New 2025 Volkswagen Tiguan Should Look a Lot Like This

It may not show its age yet, but the second-generation Tiguan is rather old in today's fast-changing automotive industry. It has been around since 2016, with production taking place at many factories all over the world, and Volkswagen is getting ready to retire and replace it with a new generation.
Prototypes of the all-new VW Tiguan have been spotted since last year, and by the looks of it, the compact crossover that slots between the T-Roc and range-topping Touareg in the Wolfsburg brand's family of high-riding vehicles is in the fine-tuning stage. The camouflage has yet to be peeled off officially, but when it does, it will reveal an entirely new design.
To no one's surprise, the automaker will give it more than the new front and rear ends, as it appears that it has a bit more space between the axles. This inevitably translates to a roomier interior with improved legroom for backseat passengers. The front and rear windscreen angles are about the same, scooped testers have revealed, and it will feature smaller headlamps, a shorter grille, a larger central air intake in the front bumper, new taillights, and so on.
Volkswagen was kind enough to reveal the cockpit of the next Tiguan last week, where one of the biggest novelties is the introduction of a larger infotainment screen. It has a tablet-like design and sits next to the fresh digital instrument cluster that was neatly incorporated into the dashboard. Although similar to the current one, the steering wheel will be all-new, sporting a gearshift lever mounted on the column. This move has freed more space on the center console, which now looks more minimalistic, and hosts a rotary dial to control the infotainment screen measuring 15 inches in diagonal. Lesser versions of the car are expected to feature a 12.9-inch display.
Europe's 2024 Tiguan is based on an upgraded version of the MQB EVO platform, which will give it access to numerous powertrains. The model should pack the 1.5- and 2.0-liter gasoline engines, joined by a pair of plug-in hybrids. Sitting at the top of the range will be the Tiguan R, which will be the sportiest and punchiest version of the crossover. The diesel power isn't going anywhere, apparently, as the familiar 2.0-liter TDI will stick around for a few more years. All mills will be mated to a DSG automatic gearbox, as the manual transmission will be discontinued.
As the unveiling date approaches, Volkswagen will drop more details about the new Tiguan. It should launch in the first quarter of next year in Europe, and until seeing that new design officially, the wraps have already come off, with a CGI twist. Kolesa signed the renderings shared above, and since they're based on fresh scoops, they are on the realistic side. Do you like the styling? Before answering that question, you should know that North America's next 2025 Tiguan is believed to have an extended wheelbase and perhaps some tweaks at both ends compared to the European derivative.
