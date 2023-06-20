Estonia’s Flagship Superyacht Is a $20 Million Classic Beauty in Disguise

It may not be the largest or the most exquisite sailing superyacht, but it's certainly a special one. The aptly-named Melody is a graceful vessel inside and out, designed to resemble classic gentlemen's yachts while offering all the modern pleasures of today's pleasure craft. Born as a millionaire's dream boat, this modern classic is still looking for the one who will take it to sea for the first time.
Melody is a young yacht. It made its debut in the summer of 2022 as the largest sailing yacht ever built in Estonia. Still, its roots go back to more than ten years ago, and the story goes like this. A mysterious but wealthy entrepreneur started dreaming of his own superyacht after admiring several sailing yachts that were flaunting their majestic silhouettes off the coast of Macau, China. The ultimate inspiration came from a Hollywood movie – not just any movie, but one in the James Bond series.
The 2012 Skyfall convinced the mysterious businessman that his pleasure craft should look just like the classic wooden boats in the golden era of yachting. The stunning 56-meter (183.7 feet) Regina, launched by Med Yachts in 2011, starred as Chimera in Skyfall. It would become the main inspiration for Melody – not quite as big, but boasting the same timeless elegance, skillfully blended with state-of-the-art amenities.
The millionaire who envisioned Melody found an atypical partner for this ambitious project. Ridas Yachts, a reputable boat builder in Estonia, had never approached a yacht this size before, yet agreed to bring Melody to life.
Sadly, the world pandemic nearly brought this dream project to a halt. The original owner never actually got to enjoy his dream yacht and had to back out of the project. The yacht created for such a specific purpose found itself with no one to officially step onboard.
Still, this didn't stop it from gaining worldwide recognition and admiration. It wasn't among the big winners at The 2023 World Superyacht Awards but received a Judges' Commendation. The Estonian shipyard was applauded for successfully building an aluminum ketch of this size. The yacht was even dubbed (unofficially) the safest sailing yacht in the world.
Melody's classic inspiration is obvious throughout its interior and exterior spaces. Lacquered wood paneling abounds yet doesn't look heavy thanks to the minimalistic, toned-down décor. With a generous interior volume of 145 GT, the 136-foot (41.45 meters) Melody offers luxurious accommodations for up to eight guests.
The beautiful main salon opens to a spacious lounge area with cozy sofas and a coffee table and to the formal dining area with a U-shaped sofa and a big dining table. Outside, the deck area is more than enough for al-fresco dining and lounging. Although styled like a classic gentleman’s yacht, Melody reveals its contemporary spirit through features like the jacuzzi and the tender hatch.
The custom-made jacuzzi is located forward of the main mast. At the same time, an inviting seating area unfolds behind the mast, with a classic-style bimini providing protection. Melody benefits from such generous deck spaces thanks to the modern tender hatch, operated via iPad, which freed up a lot of onboard space for socializing.
When it comes to equipment, Melody reveals its modern spirit once again. Its state-of-the-art garage houses a 4.5-meter (14.7 feet) Williams DieselJet 445 and other water toys, plus a dedicated refilling station for scuba diving equipment. A single person can gracefully operate this majestic yacht, expertly crafted and fitted with top-quality sails, rigging, and navigation tools, plus a single 500 HP Volvo D13 diesel engine.
The hull was built in the Netherlands, then traveled to Tallinn, Estonia, in 2017. Olivier F. van Meer was responsible for both the exterior and interior design. The result was a sleek sailing yacht that looks like a classic beauty but is packed with the latest technology in terms of performance and comfort.
The master suite is accessed aft from the foyer, revealing a generous bed that can be converted to two singles, an elegant en-suite bathroom with a shower and a bathtub, a separate desk and dressing area, plus multiple lockers. The two VIP staterooms also feature en-suite bathrooms, generous storage space, and flexible layouts. The fourth guest cabin is smaller and would work great as a children's room. Four crew members also get separate quarters with two cabins, one of which can be converted to a guest room when extra accommodation is needed.
After such a long, twisted road, Melody still awaits an official owner. It needs to be someone with deep pockets because Melody’s price tag indicated a whopping $19.9 million. At the same time, it needs to be someone who can appreciate the timeless elegance of modern classics just as much as luxury and comfort. Estonia's flagship yacht is ready to enchant the one who will see it as a priceless treasure.