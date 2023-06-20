Estonia’s Flagship Superyacht Is a $20 Million Classic Beauty in Disguise

It may not be the largest or the most exquisite sailing superyacht, but it's certainly a special one. The aptly-named Melody is a graceful vessel inside and out, designed to resemble classic gentlemen's yachts while offering all the modern pleasures of today's pleasure craft. Born as a millionaire's dream boat, this modern classic is still looking for the one who will take it to sea for the first time.

30 photos Photo: 26 North Yachts