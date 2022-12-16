2025 VW Tiguan Embraces the Cold, Gets Tested in -10F

A little over a week after our man with the cam snapped two prototypes of the next-gen Volkswagen Tiguan testing in Scandinavia, close to the Arctic Circle, the mid-size crossover has returned to the scoop arena, this time with another pre-production model caught doing its thing in the cold.
And it was very cold on that day, with our spy photographers stating that the thermometer read -23C or almost -10F. The 2025 VW Tiguan tried to blend in with the frosted landscape by featuring new white paint, the opposite of the prototypes previously scooped.
This was a bold move from the German car maker, which allows us to see some of the novelties a bit more clearly, even from beneath the fake skin that still tries to make it look like its predecessor. The vehicle has a slightly smaller grille, by the looks of it, and narrower central air intake in the front bumper. It is possible that the headlamps won’t protrude that much into the quarter panels, and there is no camo thick enough here to hide the cleaner lines on the hood.
Don’t mind the tape placed in the middle of the rear bumper, meant to replicate the styling of the current Tiguan R-Line, nor the one surrounding the taillights, expected to be smaller. The rear spoiler is bigger here, and the pictured prototype also features the 4Motion all-wheel drive system, as hinted by the emblem glued to the lower right side of the tailgate. The wheels are bigger than before, and there is no way of knowing whether this exact set will launch with the crossover.
Speaking of the launch, some believe that the all-new Tiguan is due next year, as a 2024 model, whereas others expect it to premiere in early 2024, thus becoming a 2025 model by the time it arrives at dealers in most parts of the world, including North America.
