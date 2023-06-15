2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Shows Off New Cockpit and Class-Leading Technical Data

Volkswagen is fine-tuning the 2024 Tiguan, which will arrive next year with combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The photo session revealed the new cockpit integrating the latest-generation infotainment system, which Volkswagen claims solves customers' complaints.
Carmakers noticed how popular car spy shots have become and often stage photo shootings on their own, featuring camouflaged prototypes. In the case of the upcoming Tiguan, Volkswagen tried the same tactic. However, the camouflage on the pre-production vehicles in the story is a lot less revealing than the black tape used on the testing prototypes to deceive onlookers. So we're not going to learn anything new about the Tiguan's design from these pictures, but there's a lot of information to digest.
Built on a new development of the modular transversal matrix called MQB evo, the Tiguan will be offered with turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid powertrains (eHybrid). The eHybrid versions promise up to 100 km (62 miles) of pure electric range. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will be possible for the first time.
In the future, the Volkswagen Tiguan will be offered exclusively with an automated dual-clutch gearbox (DSG). The gearbox controls have been repositioned on the steering column, like on the ID. vehicles. The switch is turned forward to "D" to drive forward and backward to "R" to reverse, while the parking brake is activated by pressing the side of the switch. In addition, paddle shifters are available behind the steering wheel.
The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will also have "probably the best active chassis control in its segment" if we believe the people tasked with the new model's development. The new DCC Pro adaptive suspension features dual-valve shock absorbers controlled by the same Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) that debuted in the current Volkswagen Golf GTI.
This controls the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the lateral dynamics components of the controlled shock absorbers in the DCC Pro system. The VDM can perform wheel-specific braking interventions and wheel-selective adjustments of the shock absorber hardness for agile and precise handling.
The most exciting thing in this release is the updated cockpit featuring the new display and operating concept. The main screen with a 15-inch real estate can be customized to display navigation, music, and climate controls. The multimedia unit features the Driving Experience Control, a rotary button with its own mini-display, and it can control the drive mode, radio volume, or ambient lighting colors.
The Tiguan will also debut the new HD matrix headlights dubbed IQ.LIGHT HD, which were jointly developed for the Tiguan and Touareg. This makes Volkswagen's compact crossover one of the first vehicles in its class to feature HD matrix headlight technology. The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to launch later this year with combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, while deliveries will start next year.
