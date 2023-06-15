Jeep Recalls Grand Cherokee 4xe Over Engine Shutdown Condition, 12k Vehicles Affected

The most fuel-efficient Grand Cherokee on sale today is called 4xe, which is Jeep's way of saying plug-in hybrid. The fuel-sipping utility vehicle isn't without its faults, though. Chrysler, which is officially referred to as Stellantis after FCA's merger with Groupe PSA, has issued a recall for no fewer than 12,458 units due to a loss of communication between two electric components. In case of a communication loss between the eight-speed automatic transmission's communication module and hybrid control processor, the engine simply shuts down.
FCA US LLC started investigating this condition back on December 8 last year, following multiple reports of unexpected stalling from the field and the Auburn Hills-based automaker's dealership network. The company is aware of 10 warranty claims, 7 customer assistance records, and 6 field reports, received in the period between October 2022 and May 2023.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, no crashes or injuries have been related to said issue. The Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within Fiat Chrysler's US division eventually pinpointed the root cause for engine shutdowns as diagnostic reactions to faults caused by communication loss.
In other words, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit didn't pay attention to the coding of said components. Dealers have been instructed to update the software in the transmission control module, hybrid control processor, as well as the auxiliary hybrid control processor. Grand Cherokee 4xe owners will be notified about this recall no later than July 28.
2022 models are called back, namely vehicles that were produced between July 23, 2021 and November 19, 2022. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is manufactured exclusively at Mack Avenue Assembly Complex in Detroit. That's also where the Grand Cherokee L three-row version is assembled. The long-wheelbase version sadly isn't available as a plug-in hybrid.
Internal combustion-only Grand Cherokee vehicles are produced at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Even though the 4xe has the smallest engine available in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump, the combined power and torque ratings shame even the naturally-aspirated HEMI.
Priced at $3,995 over the Pentastar V6, the 5.7-liter V8 belts out a respectable 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) at full chatter. The direct-injected turbo engine and one of two electric motors put out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (638 Nm). One of those motors replaces the alternator, and the other replaces the automatic transmission's torque converter. Only the latter is tasked with electric propulsion.
When it comes to gas mileage, the gas and electric rating is 56 MPGe. On gas alone, without any electrical assistance, the EPA estimates 23 miles to the gallon or 10.2 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined driving cycle. By comparison, the V6 tops 22 mpg (10.6 l/100 km) and the V8 offers 17 (13.8).
At $60,360 from the outset, not including the destination freight charge, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is pretty expensive. On the other hand, only the plug-in hybrid powertrain can be configured in Trailhawk flavor for extra off-road capability. At the very top of the range, the Summit Reserve 4xe is $78,320.
According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, no crashes or injuries have been related to said issue. The Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within Fiat Chrysler's US division eventually pinpointed the root cause for engine shutdowns as diagnostic reactions to faults caused by communication loss.
In other words, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit didn't pay attention to the coding of said components. Dealers have been instructed to update the software in the transmission control module, hybrid control processor, as well as the auxiliary hybrid control processor. Grand Cherokee 4xe owners will be notified about this recall no later than July 28.
2022 models are called back, namely vehicles that were produced between July 23, 2021 and November 19, 2022. The Grand Cherokee 4xe is manufactured exclusively at Mack Avenue Assembly Complex in Detroit. That's also where the Grand Cherokee L three-row version is assembled. The long-wheelbase version sadly isn't available as a plug-in hybrid.
Internal combustion-only Grand Cherokee vehicles are produced at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Even though the 4xe has the smallest engine available in the form of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump, the combined power and torque ratings shame even the naturally-aspirated HEMI.
Priced at $3,995 over the Pentastar V6, the 5.7-liter V8 belts out a respectable 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) at full chatter. The direct-injected turbo engine and one of two electric motors put out 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (638 Nm). One of those motors replaces the alternator, and the other replaces the automatic transmission's torque converter. Only the latter is tasked with electric propulsion.
When it comes to gas mileage, the gas and electric rating is 56 MPGe. On gas alone, without any electrical assistance, the EPA estimates 23 miles to the gallon or 10.2 liters per 100 kilometers on the combined driving cycle. By comparison, the V6 tops 22 mpg (10.6 l/100 km) and the V8 offers 17 (13.8).
At $60,360 from the outset, not including the destination freight charge, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is pretty expensive. On the other hand, only the plug-in hybrid powertrain can be configured in Trailhawk flavor for extra off-road capability. At the very top of the range, the Summit Reserve 4xe is $78,320.