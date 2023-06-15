Jeep Recalls Grand Cherokee 4xe Over Engine Shutdown Condition, 12k Vehicles Affected

The most fuel-efficient Grand Cherokee on sale today is called 4xe, which is Jeep's way of saying plug-in hybrid. The fuel-sipping utility vehicle isn't without its faults, though. Chrysler, which is officially referred to as Stellantis after FCA's merger with Groupe PSA, has issued a recall for no fewer than 12,458 units due to a loss of communication between two electric components. In case of a communication loss between the eight-speed automatic transmission's communication module and hybrid control processor, the engine simply shuts down.

10 photos Photo: Jeep / edited