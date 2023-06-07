2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift Slapped With $31,895 MSRP Stateside

Roughly two months after it greeted the audience at this year's New York Auto Show, Jeep has announced the pricing for the 2024 Wrangler. The brand's 4x4 model is set to arrive at dealers nationwide in the third quarter and will continue to be offered in the two- and four-door body styles.
Pricing kicks off at $31,895 for the entry-level Sport, going up to $35,395 for the Sport S and $39,395 for the Willys. The four-door variants add a $4,000 premium. The Sahara is only available in the more practical configuration, with an MSRP of $47,825, and the Rubicon and Rubicon X come in both flavors, priced from $45,395 and $54,895, respectively, for the two-door. The range-topping Rubicon 392 is only offered as a four-door and starts at $87,595.
The only grade limited exclusively to the electrified 4xe is the High Altitude, and it can be yours from $66,995. The plug-in hybrid derivative also comes in the Sport S, Willys, and Sahara attires, with respective MSRPs of $49,995, $54,735, and $56,845. The Rubicon and Rubicon X configurations will set you back at least $60,585 and $69,085, respectively. As for the top-of-the-line 392, it is the V8-powered model, boasting a 6.4-liter unit with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), so it obviously won't be available as a 4xe.
What's new besides the revised pricing, which doesn't include the $1,795 destination, you ask? That would be the controversial grille, for one, joined by new wheels and a tweaked color palette. A new dashboard is visible on the inside, hosting the 12.3-inch infotainment system that uses Android. More standard gear is also on deck, and future buyers will enjoy the refined voice recognition tech and a bunch of safety systems.
Depending on the selected grade, the powertrain family comprises four different assemblies. The most humble variant is the 2.0-liter turbo-four, with 270 horses and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The 3.6-liter V6 is also available, producing 285 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). The 4xe uses an electrified powertrain that is good for 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), enabling a 21-mile (34-km) all-electric range, and the family is topped by the Wrangler 392 mentioned above.
Jeep has detailed all trim levels of the 2024 Wrangler facelift, and we will only focus on the entry-level version. It packs the Pentastar V6 with a standard six-speed manual transmission, has Dana solid axles, a part-time transfer case, 17-inch steel wheels shod in 32-inch tires, and traction control. The new antenna is integrated into the windscreen, and it features the 12.3-inch infotainment system, eight-speaker audio, reversing camera, and a few other goodies. You will have to read the attached press release to find out what the rest of the lineup gets, and it's only one mouse-click away.
The only grade limited exclusively to the electrified 4xe is the High Altitude, and it can be yours from $66,995. The plug-in hybrid derivative also comes in the Sport S, Willys, and Sahara attires, with respective MSRPs of $49,995, $54,735, and $56,845. The Rubicon and Rubicon X configurations will set you back at least $60,585 and $69,085, respectively. As for the top-of-the-line 392, it is the V8-powered model, boasting a 6.4-liter unit with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), so it obviously won't be available as a 4xe.
What's new besides the revised pricing, which doesn't include the $1,795 destination, you ask? That would be the controversial grille, for one, joined by new wheels and a tweaked color palette. A new dashboard is visible on the inside, hosting the 12.3-inch infotainment system that uses Android. More standard gear is also on deck, and future buyers will enjoy the refined voice recognition tech and a bunch of safety systems.
Depending on the selected grade, the powertrain family comprises four different assemblies. The most humble variant is the 2.0-liter turbo-four, with 270 horses and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The 3.6-liter V6 is also available, producing 285 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). The 4xe uses an electrified powertrain that is good for 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), enabling a 21-mile (34-km) all-electric range, and the family is topped by the Wrangler 392 mentioned above.
Jeep has detailed all trim levels of the 2024 Wrangler facelift, and we will only focus on the entry-level version. It packs the Pentastar V6 with a standard six-speed manual transmission, has Dana solid axles, a part-time transfer case, 17-inch steel wheels shod in 32-inch tires, and traction control. The new antenna is integrated into the windscreen, and it features the 12.3-inch infotainment system, eight-speaker audio, reversing camera, and a few other goodies. You will have to read the attached press release to find out what the rest of the lineup gets, and it's only one mouse-click away.