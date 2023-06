2024 Jeep Wrangler Facelift Slapped With $31,895 MSRP Stateside

Pricing kicks off at $31,895 for the entry-level Sport, going up to $35,395 for the Sport S and $39,395 for the Willys. The four-door variants add a $4,000 premium. The Sahara is only available in the more practical configuration, with an MSRP of $47,825, and the Rubicon and Rubicon X come in both flavors, priced from $45,395 and $54,895, respectively, for the two-door. The range-topping Rubicon 392 is only offered as a four-door and starts at $87,595.The only grade limited exclusively to the electrified 4xe is the High Altitude, and it can be yours from $66,995. The plug-in hybrid derivative also comes in the Sport S, Willys, and Sahara attires, with respective MSRPs of $49,995, $54,735, and $56,845. The Rubicon and Rubicon X configurations will set you back at least $60,585 and $69,085, respectively. As for the top-of-the-line 392, it is the V8-powered model, boasting a 6.4-liter unit with 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), so it obviously won't be available as a 4xe.What's new besides the revised pricing, which doesn't include the $1,795 destination, you ask? That would be the controversial grille, for one, joined by new wheels and a tweaked color palette. A new dashboard is visible on the inside, hosting the 12.3-inch infotainment system that uses Android. More standard gear is also on deck, and future buyers will enjoy the refined voice recognition tech and a bunch of safety systems.Depending on the selected grade, the powertrain family comprises four different assemblies. The most humble variant is the 2.0-liter turbo-four, with 270 horses and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The 3.6-liter V6 is also available, producing 285 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm). The 4xe uses an electrified powertrain that is good for 375 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), enabling a 21-mile (34-km) all-electric range, and the family is topped by the Wrangler 392 mentioned above.Jeep has detailed all trim levels of the 2024 Wrangler facelift , and we will only focus on the entry-level version. It packs the Pentastar V6 with a standard six-speed manual transmission, has Dana solid axles, a part-time transfer case, 17-inch steel wheels shod in 32-inch tires, and traction control. The new antenna is integrated into the windscreen, and it features the 12.3-inch infotainment system, eight-speaker audio, reversing camera, and a few other goodies. You will have to read the attached press release to find out what the rest of the lineup gets, and it's only one mouse-click away.