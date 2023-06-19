Spunky Porsche Mission X Triggers Dreamy Comeback for Porsche's 906 Carrera 6

According to many, the recent Porsche Mission X concept has attempted to combine the very best of the German company's past in a bid to reshape the upcoming EV-only future. And some think they succeeded, while others probably think it's the right time to pave the way forward for a few revivals and continuations.
Porsche fans know very well the German sports car and SUV maker is celebrating a significant anniversary this year – 75 years since the very first (true) Porsche, a 356, was legally registered, marking the actual birth of the brand that had been around since 1931. Naturally, the company marked the moment with a stunning premiere – the Porsche Mission X.
It stands as a testament to the maker's ethos of sportiness, luxury, and quality and shows the brand's evolution through the decades. It basically touches the ground in all categories, and while it may be viewed as a design study through and through, we all know that at least one 'Mission' predecessor materialized into the well-known Taycan EV. A veritable technology lighthouse for the future of Porsche, Mission X could pave the way for something that is designed to break all records – and that's a clear indication that, if a 918 Spyder follow-up indeed comes out to play, it will seek to shed performance EV blood not with the Tesla Model S Plaid but with the absolute king, aka Rimac's Nevera.
Anyway, it was apparent that the Porsche Mission X, presented on the eve of the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, would garner much attention in the real world, from the rumor mill, and also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Over there, the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) is again hard at CGI work bringing to life his vision of a potential Porsche revival. So, between the latest Dacia Duster rendering and the unofficial Porsche 911 facelift (992.2), the pixel master again found time to fiddle with the rebirth of a classic Porsche.
This time around, though, he is not dealing with Porsche 928e quirkiness but rather with a street-legal racing car legend from the 1960s – the 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6. Sure, some automotive enthusiasts may not have heard about it because the year was all about Ford's astonishing one-two-three victory of its GT40 Mk II at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. But, as an interesting fact, the 2.0-liter flat-six-equipped racer secured a 4-5-6-7 tandem behind the Blue Ovals and ahead of the previously dominant V12-engined Ferrari Ps at the greatest endurance racing in the world.
Now, we all know that Porsche will use the Mission X as a spiritual successor for the recent 918 Spyder if it ever puts it into limited series production – so a Porsche 906 revival is entirely wishful thinking. Still, it's a nice-looking dream, right?
