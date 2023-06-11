Meet the Mission X: Combining the Best of Porsche's Past and Redefining Its Future

Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a stunning hypercar concept showcasing its heritage and innovation. The Porsche Mission X is a futuristic two-seater that reinterprets the idea of a hypercar with a powerful and efficient electric powertrain. The concept car combines the design and performance elements of iconic Porsche models such as the 959, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder while also introducing new features and technologies.
The Mission X was revealed on June 8, 2023, the same day that marks the birth of the sports car brand. On June 8, 1948, the 356 'No. 1' Roadster received its general operating permit, becoming the first automobile to bear the Porsche name.
The concept car pays homage to this milestone and demonstrates how Porsche has evolved over the decades, always staying true to its core values of sportiness, luxury, and quality. The Porsche Mission X is not only a design study but also a technology beacon for the future of Porsche.
The Mission X represents the pinnacle of performance and styling for Porsche, with low-slung bodywork, Le Mans-style doors, aerodynamic wheels, and carbon-weave finished elements. The concept car also benefits from a state-of-the-art electric powertrain with impressive acceleration, speed, and range.
From 959 to 918 Spyder: the legendary super sports cars that shaped Porsche's heritage
The Porsche Mission X is not the first concept car that has pushed the boundaries of performance and innovation. Throughout its history, Porsche has created legendary super sports cars that have left their mark on the industry and inspired future generations of vehicles.
During the presentation of the Mission X, Porsche reminisced three masterpieces from its past, which proved invaluable in the brand's development as we know it today: the 959, the Carrera GT, and the 918 Spyder.
Porsche regards these three super sports cars as the conceptual forerunners of the Mission X. They share many common features with the new hypercar concept, perfectly representing Porsche's heritage of sportiness, luxury, and quality that has been passed down from generation to generation.
The 959 was a groundbreaking car that debuted in 1985 as a technology platform for the Group B rally class. It was the fastest series-production vehicle of its time, reaching a top speed of 197 mph (317 kph), with some variants being able to attain 211 mph (339 kph).
It featured many innovations, such as speed-sensitive and adjustable dampers, self-leveling suspension, electronically controlled variable all-wheel drive, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a 450 PS (331 kW/ 444 hp) twin-turbo flat-six engine with sequential turbocharging.
It featured a bodywork made of lightweight materials such as Kevlar, glass-fiber-reinforced epoxy resin, and aluminum alloy. Not least, the 959 was a pioneer in the aerodynamics department, boasting a drag coefficient of 0.31, with only 292 examples ever being built between 1987 and 1988.
The Carrera GT was another milestone in Porsche's history. It was first presented as a near-production-ready concept at the Paris Motor Show in 2000 and then launched, in Geneva, in 2003, as a limited-edition model built at Porsche's Leipzig manufacturing plant. It was the first series-production Porsche to be made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP), which reduced its weight and increased its rigidity.
The Carrera GT had a dramatic design with a long wheelbase, a lowered center of gravity, large air intakes, and a Targa roof that could be stowed in the luggage compartment. The heart of the car was a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that produced 612 PS (450 kW/ 603 hp), 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque, boasting some serious racing origins.
The Carrera GT also featured ceramic composite brakes and the world's first ceramic double-plate dry clutch, accompanied by a magnificent six-speed manual gearbox and a rear spoiler that extended automatically at high speeds. The Carrera GT was capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and could go on until reaching a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Only 1,270 units of the Carrera GT were hand-built in Leipzig from 2003 to May 2006.
The 918 Spyder was the first hybrid super sports car from Porsche. It was unveiled as a concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 2010 and then produced from 2013 to 2015. The 918 Spyder combined a V8 mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.6-liter petrol engine mated to a pair of electric motors, one on each axle, delivering a total output of 887 PS (652 kW/ 875 hp).
The car also had a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, an adaptive all-wheel drive system, and rear-axle steering and boasted a 312-cell, liquid-cooled 6.8 kWh lithium-ion battery positioned behind the passenger seat. The 918 Spyder could switch between five driving modes: E-Power, Hybrid, Sport Hybrid, Race Hybrid, and Hot Lap. The car had an impressive performance: it could accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 345 km/h, setting a new record for road-legal vehicles on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, completing a lap in 6 minutes and 57 seconds.
The 918 Spyder was introduced at the 2010 Geneva International Motor Show alongside the Cayenne S Hybrid, marking Porsche's first venture into hybrid vehicle production. The event was held under the motto of 'Intelligent Performance.' Only 918 units of the 918 Spyder were ever manufactured, making it a highly exclusive and sought-after model.
A sculpted form with unmistakable Porsche DNA
The Porsche Mission X's outer appearance is stunning and captivates the eye with its sculpted shape and muscular lines. The concept hypercar combines classic brand features with innovative design elements, creating a unique and futuristic silhouette. The Mission X is a tribute to Porsche's heritage of sportiness and luxury and a vision for the future of the brand's identity.
The Mission X has a low-slung body that is less than 47.2 inches (1.2 meters) tall and is finished in Rocket Metallic, an elegant paint color specially designed for this concept study, which impresses the beholder with its so-called 'flip effect,' which, depending on the viewing angle, makes parts of the bodywork to appear darker. The carbon-weave finished design elements, such as the side skirts, the front splitter, and the large rear diffuser, perfectly accompany the Rocket Metallic shade with their slightly colored but still visible material structure.
The concept car has mixed-size tires, with a pair of 20-inch in the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, for optimal aerodynamics. The wheels also feature elaborate details, such as transparent aero blades on the rear axle that are designed like turbines for better cooling of the brakes. The area immediately behind the front wheels is exposed like in classic racing car models, allowing for better circulation around the wheel arches.
One of the most striking features of the Mission X is its lightweight glass dome that covers the cabin, reminiscent of an aircraft cockpit or of historic racing cars such as the Porsche 917 from 1969. The glass dome has a small additional window above the front window, called the 'Daytona window,' which was used in historic racing cars to improve visibility in banked turns. The glass dome also offers an open sense of space and a panoramic view for the occupants. The concept car has smaller windows that can be lowered within the more oversized side windows, creating seamless lines.
Another stunning design feature of the Mission X is its Le Mans-style doors attached to the A-pillars and the roof and open upwards to the front. This type of door was previously used in the legendary Porsche 917 racing car, giving the concept car an almost theatrical demeanor. The doors also reveal the 'exoskeleton,' a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic frame that supports the glass dome and reduces weight, in a similar fashion to the structure found inside the Mission R racing car, first unveiled in September 2021.
The Mission X also comes with some innovative features that further enhance its functionality and aesthetics. The concept car does not have traditional exterior mirrors. Instead, it uses cameras positioned in multiple places around the vehicle, for example, on the B-pillars or just above the rear diffuser. The camera system provides a clear view of the surroundings while reducing drag while moving.
Even more surprisingly, the concept car also gets an updated Porsche crest which made its official debut on the Mission X. The piece has been refined with brushed precious metal, a three-dimensional honeycomb structure, a refreshed heraldic beast, and a more subtle gold color. The crest reflects the character of Porsche and can be found on the front panel, the steering wheel, and the wheel centers of the Mission X.
Porsche's iconic light signature has also seen some transformations with this concept study, reimagining the classic four-point graphic of the headlights and taillights for a modern and dynamic appearance. Inspired by historic racing cars like the Porsche 906 and 908, the headlights feature a vertical base form with a high-tech support structure framing LED light modules and narrow elements for daytime driving lights and direction indicators.
When activated, the headlights open like a blinking eye, while the taillights boast a floating full-length light unit with an illuminated Porsche logo at the center, supported by a sculpted rear light that extends across the vehicle's width in four segments. They also offer interactive features such as pulsating during charging or blinking in the support structure of both the rear and the headlights.
Driver-oriented cabin with a touch of luxury
On the inside, the Mission X concept has an interior design beautifully reflecting Porsche's focus on the driver and its heritage of sportiness and luxury. The interior living space is cocooned with high-quality materials and clever technologies, all organized in a driver-oriented layout that enhances the driving experience.
Regarding visibility, the Mision X features an impressive lightweight glass dome that covers the cabin, built upon a CFRP structure, creating a spacious and panoramic atmosphere. The seats are integrated into the monocoque and are also made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic. Additionally, the seats can be customized with 3D-print body form full bucket seats that fit the body shape of the occupants.
The interior styling also benefits from a slight asymmetry in the form of the differently colored seats, the driver getting a Kalahari Grey assembly, matching the center console and instrument panel. In contrast, the passenger seat is finished in Andalusia Brown. Not least, an LED light strip is integrated into the center of both seats and greets the occupants with a welcoming animation every time they enter the vehicle.
The driver gets to enjoy a masterfully crafted open-top steering wheel which features two leather-upholstered grips in Kalahari Grey and is fitted with four individual drive mode switches alongside additional rockers and shifters for controlling various functions, such as brake energy recuperation. The steering wheel and pedals are longitudinally adjustable, while the seats are fixed. The driver can make use of a scale that is milled into the footwell to adjust with perfect precision the distance between the accelerator and brake pedals, just like in a Porsche thoroughbred racing car.
The Mission X has a concave-shaped instrument cluster that sits at the highest point of the steering column and is oriented toward the driver, being able to display the classic Porsche dials or a full-screen navigation map. On the other hand, the display can shift to a functional representation with dedicated racing content when in Track mode.
The screen real estate is completed by an additional 7.8-inch central display facing the driver, which features several aluminum controls to its right that can be operated even with racing gloves on. Finally, an elegant Le Mans-inspired metal starter button located left of the steering wheel perfectly finishes off the interior.
High-performance electric powertrain
The Mission X is full of state-of-the-art technology, delivering outstanding performance and efficiency, being built with the ambitious vision of being the fastest road-legal car on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, boasting a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one PS per kilogram, and downforce values well above the level of the current 911 GT3 RS. At the same time, the car offers significantly improved charging performance using its 900-volt system architecture, being able to juice up its battery, integrated into the rear of the vehicle as a supporting element, twice as fast as the current Taycan Turbo S.
The Mission X has an all-electric drive concept using powerful electric motors representing Porsche's next generation of permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). These units benefit from direct cooling of the stator that feeds the oil directly along the copper windings, allowing the accumulated heat to be dissipated instantly at the source, thus significantly increasing effectiveness. All this translates into very high peak performance, consistency, and efficiency. The electric motors transfer power to the wheels without any losses via a compact single-speed transmission.
The Mission X concept car showcases a comprehensive aerodynamic concept, incorporating Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) to achieve optimal performance and efficiency. The sleek design of the low-slung CFRP body and lightweight glass dome reduces drag. It also enhances energy efficiency and performance alongside the intelligent Drag Reduction System (DRS) and adjustable underbody components.
The Porsche Mission X is a dream car that celebrates 75 years of Porsche heritage. The concept car pays homage to the vision and passion that have shaped the brand since its inception in 1948, guided by the brilliant mind of Ferdinand Porsche. This concept offers a glimpse into the future, demonstrating the state-of-art e-performance and sustainability capabilities of the German brand thanks to its unmistakable motorsport DNA, making us even more excited about what the future holds.