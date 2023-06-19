Volvo V90 Cross Country Recharge Concept Looks So Sleek You Could Say It's the EV90

The Swedish automaker, currently under Chinese patronage, has two models in our list of the best future EVs that are well worth waiting for during the next few months – the flagship EX90 crossover SUV and the entry-level EX30.
The former is a battery-powered mid-size SUV built with three rows to allow as much accommodation as possible for larger families. It was presented back in November 2022 and is slated to commence production both in China and the United States (Ridgeville, South Carolina) as the proud direct successor of the famous Volvo XC90 with almost 500 ponies from two electric motors and a 111-kWh lithium-ion pack from CATL, as well as a price to match the whims and desires of posh Tesla Model X owners.
The latter, meanwhile, stands at the other end of the spectrum with a touted price of less than $35k (MSRP, no taxes included) and compact dimensions that make it a true Tesla Model Y jeopardy, either because of the cool starting price of the 268-hp single-motor RWD version or the performance of the twin-motor setup with AWD and no less than 422 horsepower. But who needs a Volvo that can tap into its inner monster and reach 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds? OK, that was rhetorical, as we want that, too. Maybe safety and that special Scandinavian feeling are still more important?
Not necessarily in the real world, but perhaps at least across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, for example. So, the virtual artist, better known as SRK Designs on social media, has decided to trust his CGI instinct and come up with yet another zero-emissions Volvo. Other pixel masters have also attempted to see into the future and catch a hint of the company's strategy moving forward, some thinking about the possible ES90 and others touching the digital ground with the zero-emissions version of the popular XC60 compact luxury crossover (redubbed as the EX60, of course). Not this CGI expert, though.
Instead, the author attempted to imagine a new, SPA2-based Volvo V90 Cross Country Recharge Concept that frankly looks so sleek we would rather nickname it (unofficially, of course) as the potentially upcoming EV90 Cross Country. However, no matter how cool this massive all-electric station wagon may seem, this wishful-thinking project is probably destined to remain forever in the realm of CGI, as currently, there isn't much space for touring models when crossover SUVs can do much of the same tasks. As for Volvo, we feel that if they get the EX30 production right, this project may be what they need to provide a true revolution of EVs so that the big sales will come from there, and the flagship glory will only act as an image-generating resource. Anyway, things are looking great for the Swedes in the EV field, frankly!
