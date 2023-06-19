2024 Lexus GX Fakes a Deeply Integrated Overlanding Makeover Like a 4x4 Champion

After it was introduced in 2002 as the full-size luxury SUV counterpart of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado for North America, Europe, and Asia, it was about time the Lexus GX took matters into its proverbial 'hands' and started imposing the off-road trend ahead of its sibling's arrival.
So, the third-generation 2024 Lexus GX 550 debuted on June 8 alongside the first-ever 2024 Lexus TX (itself twinned with the all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and built in Indiana, too) to make a double team of heroes in search of the red carpet and market spotlight. Naturally, all eyes are turned on the 4x4 specialist because the TX is just a fantastic redesign of a cheaper Toyota model that only has the potentially ultra-expensive plug-in hybrid powertrain speaking to its exclusive advantage.
That means the GX 550 luxury SUV, which brings a rugged atmosphere and lots of new technologies under the new skin, will have to live up to some highly elevated standards. And, as it turns out, if it cannot accomplish that task in the real world just yet – because the off-roader is not on sale yet, not because of other reasons – it will have no problem doing it in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Speaking of the latter, the good folks over at Kolesa, along with their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko, aka kelsonik on social media, have gone wild with the all-new GX 550 – and turned the company's all-new Overtrail+ trim into something for the ages: a true overlanding adventurer.
The new Overtrail trims are a fine collection of mechanical enhancements and aesthetic modifications, but the pixel master made sure everyone knows the all-new iteration could be so much more than just a complete redesign of a product that last gained a new generation almost 15 years ago, in 2009. Instead, the SUV depicted in their unofficial renderings is not only the perfect base for an adventure-oriented vehicle but rather the personification of (light) overlanding itself. For example, the stance is significantly taller now thanks to the CGI lift for the suspension, and the wheels are dressed in chunky off-road tires.
Additionally, the aesthetic doesn't suffer from the addition of many 4x4 and camping accessories, as the bumpers were reworked to integrate all sorts of useful stuff like additional LED lights, a winch, a pair of tow hooks, a trailer accessory, plus another winch at the rear. Plus, let us not forget about the additional front and rear lights attached to the roof rack, which also hosts a folding tent. Interestingly, the news outlet did not say anything about any upgrades bestowed upon the twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 engine – not even a snorkel. Maybe they just considered the all-new GX 550 has enough oomph (349 hp, 479 lb-ft - 649 Nm) not to feel sad about losing the previous iteration's naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 mill.
