Toyota Issues Camry Recall Due to Loose Wheel Lug Nuts

A stalwart of the segment, the Camry sold 295,201 units in the United States last year. The number one passenger car in this part of the world for 21 years and counting, the Camry isn't without faults. Neither is Toyota, which issued a recall for 298 examples of the breed over potentially loose wheel lug nuts.
On June 9, the safety boffins at Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing America received a report alleging excessive play in all wheels of the vehicle. The dealer-submitted report also stated that multiple lug nuts weren't properly tightened.
Said vehicle was processed by a specific third-party contractor. Toyota issued a hold for a few other sedans inspected by the contractor, which isn't named in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. From June 12 through June 13, the company received new reports alleging improperly torqued lug nuts and – get this – an incident alleging wheel separation. Toyota determined that said contractor had processed those sedans as well.
A wise man once said that good help is hard to find, but come to think of it, tightening 20 lug nuts at the specified torque isn't rocket science. It's hard to understand how that contractor even received Toyota's business, especially in this increasingly competitive segment. If the Japanese automaker preferred this third-party contractor over another, then chances are Toyota did it for the price rather than the quality of their services.
A grand total of 298 vehicles are recalled, split between internal combustion-only and hybrid-assisted examples of the Camry. Their production dates range from April 6 through April 25, with all of them assembled in Kentucky. The Georgetown-based facility was founded in 1986, and the first vehicle to be made there was a prototype four-pot Camry.
Owners of the suspect Camry sedans will be informed of this blunder no later than August 14. Owners may also take matters into their own hands by either contacting the nearest dealer or checking the VIN on the NHTSA's web portal for free.
The Camry is presently $26,320 from the outset, not including the destination freight charge. $28,655 is the starting price of the hybrid, whereas the V6 costs $33,385 at the very least for the sporty-looking TRD. Customers who need all-wheel drive should fret not because that feature costs merely $1,400.
Even though sedans are going extinct due to the rising popularity of crossovers and trucks, Toyota remains committed to the Camry. A ground-up redesign is due next year for the 2025 model year, and the prototypes captured by the spy photographers thus far show an evolutionary turn rather than a revolutionary makeover. The Avalon, however, isn't coming back due to the Crown. The crossover-bodied Crown is the first of four family members, with the upcoming derivatives being referred to as Sedan, Sport, and Estate.
