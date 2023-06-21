Chevy's Sport and Racing Tradition Celebrated by New Corvette Special Editions In Japan

There are two limited series totaling seven versions, but they are all severely limited - each will have just 35 units irrespective of the Coupe (with 2LT or 3LT base) or Convertible format.
The Chevrolet Corvette debuted in 1953, some 70 years ago, and went through no less than eight glorious iterations. But it was only recently that 'America's Sports Car' gained access to several new markets thanks to the addition of the first-ever right-hand drive specification for the C8 generation.
The current model, which was introduced by Chevrolet at home in the United States during the summer of 2019, was presented for one of the most essential RHD markets of the world – Japan – in January 2020 at the year's edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon. Afterward, eager customers had to wait more than a year for JDM-specification sales to kick off with the new RHD configuration in the spring of 2021.
Since then, GM's subsidiary launched a couple of new and enticing variations of the Corvette theme – Z06 and E-Ray, but those are not available in Japan, of course. As such, GM Japan keeps the interest up for the regular Corvette RHD with Japan's first limited models. And it's a double feature – the Chevrolet Corvette 'Limited Racing Style Edition' plus 'Limited Sport Style Edition.' The good news is these two special series are available in no less than seven versions. But there's also bad news: just 70 units are earmarked for Japan.
The local division of General Motors is already accepting orders for the two collectible editions with planned deliveries for September 2023, and both limited editions can be configured starting from Corvette 2LT or 3LT Coupe plus the Convertible trims. Both special series are only available in a choice of two colors – Hypersonic Gray and Arctic White for the Limited Racing Style Edition or Accelerate Yellow and Black for the Limited Sports Style Edition. The sales quality is as low as five units for each color available with the Convertible body style (Hypersonic Gray, Arctic White, and Accelerate Yellow). At the same time, the Black Coupe is strategically offered on 20 cars.
As for pricing, the bank account's damage starts at 14,700,000 yen for the Accelerate Yellow Coupe 2LT Limited Sports Style Edition, which translates to no less than $103,589 at the current exchange rate. Meanwhile, the most expensive of the bunch costs ¥18,400,000 – the Hypersonic Gray Limited Racing Style Edition Convertible, which equates to a massive quotation of almost $130k. Now, let us talk about what Japanese customers get for the money. Starting with the Racing edition, the Corvettes are dressed in carbon flash metallic dual racing stripes (full-length), 20-spoke Gloss Black forged wheels, carbon flash-painted door mirrors, rear spoiler, and Edge Red brake calipers.
Inside, there is a Tension Blue/Twilight Blue combination, and that's about all. Thus, we can move to the Sport edition, which features a more restrained exterior appearance plus a renewed focus on the interior – GT2 or competition sport bucket seats covered in Napa leather, a Jet Black atmosphere, and a suede microfiber-wrapped steering wheel. Oh, and by the way, the JDM rating for the 6.2-liter V8 engine is 502 horsepower instead of 490 or 495 hp, like in America. That's kind of cool, but we still wonder if the conversion to RHD and two styling-focused special editions is enough to warrant prices well into Corvette Z06 territory…
The current model, which was introduced by Chevrolet at home in the United States during the summer of 2019, was presented for one of the most essential RHD markets of the world – Japan – in January 2020 at the year's edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon. Afterward, eager customers had to wait more than a year for JDM-specification sales to kick off with the new RHD configuration in the spring of 2021.
Since then, GM's subsidiary launched a couple of new and enticing variations of the Corvette theme – Z06 and E-Ray, but those are not available in Japan, of course. As such, GM Japan keeps the interest up for the regular Corvette RHD with Japan's first limited models. And it's a double feature – the Chevrolet Corvette 'Limited Racing Style Edition' plus 'Limited Sport Style Edition.' The good news is these two special series are available in no less than seven versions. But there's also bad news: just 70 units are earmarked for Japan.
The local division of General Motors is already accepting orders for the two collectible editions with planned deliveries for September 2023, and both limited editions can be configured starting from Corvette 2LT or 3LT Coupe plus the Convertible trims. Both special series are only available in a choice of two colors – Hypersonic Gray and Arctic White for the Limited Racing Style Edition or Accelerate Yellow and Black for the Limited Sports Style Edition. The sales quality is as low as five units for each color available with the Convertible body style (Hypersonic Gray, Arctic White, and Accelerate Yellow). At the same time, the Black Coupe is strategically offered on 20 cars.
As for pricing, the bank account's damage starts at 14,700,000 yen for the Accelerate Yellow Coupe 2LT Limited Sports Style Edition, which translates to no less than $103,589 at the current exchange rate. Meanwhile, the most expensive of the bunch costs ¥18,400,000 – the Hypersonic Gray Limited Racing Style Edition Convertible, which equates to a massive quotation of almost $130k. Now, let us talk about what Japanese customers get for the money. Starting with the Racing edition, the Corvettes are dressed in carbon flash metallic dual racing stripes (full-length), 20-spoke Gloss Black forged wheels, carbon flash-painted door mirrors, rear spoiler, and Edge Red brake calipers.
Inside, there is a Tension Blue/Twilight Blue combination, and that's about all. Thus, we can move to the Sport edition, which features a more restrained exterior appearance plus a renewed focus on the interior – GT2 or competition sport bucket seats covered in Napa leather, a Jet Black atmosphere, and a suede microfiber-wrapped steering wheel. Oh, and by the way, the JDM rating for the 6.2-liter V8 engine is 502 horsepower instead of 490 or 495 hp, like in America. That's kind of cool, but we still wonder if the conversion to RHD and two styling-focused special editions is enough to warrant prices well into Corvette Z06 territory…