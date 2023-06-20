Parked for Years: 1962 Chevrolet Impala Won't Admit Defeat

From a styling perspective, the 1962 model year didn't bring any substantial changes to the Impala series, aside from very subtle refinements to the grille. The convertible-style roof was obviously the star of the Impala show this year, adding an extra touch of sportiness to a car whose performance appetite was increasing (also thanks to the SS debut a year earlier).
Otherwise, the Impala was mostly unchanged from its predecessor, as Chevrolet spent more time polishing the engine lineup.
The 1962 Impala I came across on Craigslist flexes this refined design, though it now also exhibits the unique patina courtesy of the test of time. The car has been sitting for many years, the owner says, without offering too many specifics on this front.
Based on the provided images, the rust isn't a huge concern, but it's there. We're not getting a closer look at the floors and the trunk, but I'm almost certain they're rusty. Hopefully, they don’t need new panels, but if you're interested in buying this Impala, make sure you check them out closely.
The vehicle is also equipped with what the owner describes as "old hydraulics," possibly as someone had a different future in mind for the car. Obviously, the project was never finished, and this Impala is now online, trying to find a new home.
As it turns out, everything is still there, so the parts that look to be missing in the photos are likely in the cabin. This is what the owner claims, and it kind of makes sense, given the car was originally someone else's project. It eventually became an abandoned Impala sitting in storage for years. Fortunately, the engine is still there, but as with everything else, we know nothing about it.
As I said earlier, 1962 was the year of change on the engine front. The base units were the same, including the six-cylinder option and the 283 (4.7-liter) V8. On the other hand, Chevrolet discontinued the four-barrel 283 and introduced an all-new 327 (5.3-liter) with 250 and 300 horsepower. The 348 (5.7-liter) was also dropped, so the Impala was fitted with a 409 rated at 380 and 409 horsepower.
This project likely comes with a 283 based on the images, but I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it's already locked up. The V8 certainly doesn’t look good in the images shared on Craigslist, so find a good mechanic before committing to a purchase. A healthy original engine makes a heck of a difference, especially if you plan to bring the car back to factory specifications.
Eventually, taking this Impala home isn't going to be easy, and I'm not referring to towing it. The car comes with a hefty price tag, as the owner is only willing to let it go for $8,900.
