Parked for Years: 1962 Chevrolet Impala Won't Admit Defeat

From a styling perspective, the 1962 model year didn't bring any substantial changes to the Impala series, aside from very subtle refinements to the grille. The convertible-style roof was obviously the star of the Impala show this year, adding an extra touch of sportiness to a car whose performance appetite was increasing (also thanks to the SS debut a year earlier).

14 photos Photo: Bogdan Popa/autoevolution/Craigslist