Do You Think a Redesigned 2024 Chevy Camaro Would Have Had a Better Chance of Survival?

Right now, the fate of the American pony and muscle car segment is sealed in stone – according to the wishes of the corner office head honchos ruling at the Big Detroit Three.
Stellantis – that humongous conglomerate made out of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Peugeot Citroen Group – has ordained that Dodge shall not trespass into ICE-powered territory anymore right after the 2023 model year production of the iconic Charger and Camaro nameplates ceases. And also, after no less than seven 'Last Call' special editions that (some of them) even found their way across the big pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean) on the Old Continent while at home in America, every Mopar fan dreams of owning a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon 170 – the ultimate 1,025-hp (on E85) muscle car for achieving the fabled quarter-mile dragstrip glory.
Ford, meanwhile, doesn't even want to have anything with hybrids, let alone EVs, when it comes to telling the fresh story of the S650 seventh-generation Mustang. Instead, all they can think of are EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse chapters – and hopefully, we will be getting one last supercharged Shelby instance of wonder before the company finally relents and changes the iconic pony car to an EV lifestyle, too. As for General Motors, fans have wondered for years what will happen to the legendary Camaro while looking awestruck at the dismal sales of the sixth generation.
Well, now we know exactly what's which and which is what, or something like that. So, the production of the current 2024 Camaro will end next January, and the order guides talk about stuff like four new exterior colors, the loss of the 2.0-liter powertrain, as well as the availability of a Panther-themed, range-wide Collector's Edition plus a highly collectible ZL1 Garage 56 special series of just 56 units! From then on, though, the fate of the 'Maro is a mystery as the company said this is not the end of the line but also didn't welcome anything new after sixth-gen production ends.
So, do you think something more could have been done to stop the 2024 model year from being the last one? According to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, most likely, yes. But only if this virtual designer, known as a.c.g_design on social media, had his way with trying to imagine how to make the Chevy Camaro great again - and with shades to spare. By the way, this is not the first time we see the pixel master attempt a redesign of the current 'Maro, only this one is a bit more stylized and cartoonish than the first attempt.
No worries, we have both of these ideas embedded below, and we can easily make a comparison between the two. If you want our two cents on the matter, the simpler front fascia of the colorful 2024 Camaro – dressed in crimson, for example, could work wonders with the primarily black rear of the blue Camaro ZL1. But, of course, that's impossible since these two are separate CGI projects – plus, everything is wishful thinking, remember? Anyway, in the end, we have to accept the inexorable advancement of fate – and understand that if it ever returns to life, the Chevy Camaro will be an EV fighting for zero-emissions supremacy with the nine levels of Banshee EV prowess promised by the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept!
