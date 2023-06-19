2024 Chevrolet Camaro Order Guide Reveals Four New Exterior Colors

The order guide for the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro has been published on GM's online order and reference guides website. Four new exterior colors and a new special edition help the 2024 model stand out. However, General Motors also discontinued the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
Something else that's missing from the order guide is the Shock and Steel Edition, that was previously sold under regular production order code B2E. The Shock and Steel Edition is nothing more than a visual package. Introduced for the 2020 model year, the visual package was offered with the 2LT, 3LT, and 2SS trim levels in either coupe or convertible formats.
Chances are that General Motors discontinued this package to make room for the Collector's Edition and Garage 56 Edition. The Collector's Edition package contents differ between trim levels, with the ZL1 getting the most content of the bunch.
Including the $1,950 RS package, the 1LT Coupe Collector's Edition carries a sticker price of $39,440. As for the ZL1 Coupe, make that $88,690 sans the gas-guzzler tax. Customers of the ZL1-specific Collector's Edition will receive a bespoke 45-millimeter watch from Detroit-based company Shinola.
The other special edition for 2024 is the ZL1-only Garage 56, which – for some reason or another – isn't featured in the order guide attached below. As implied, only 56 units will be produced in total. Pricing isn't available for the time being, yet we do know that all 56 cars will be finished in Riptide Blue.
Codenamed GJV, this color joins Nitro Yellow Metallic and two Collector's Edition-specific finishes. Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat is for naturally-aspirated cars, while Panther Black Matte is for the supercharged V8-powered ZL1 grade.
The remainder of the exterior color palette consists of Red Hot, Summit White, Black, Vivid Orange Metallic, Riverside Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Sharkskin Metallic. Although unconfirmed, chances are that General Motors discontinued the 2.0-liter turbo in favor of V6 and V8 engines due to a poor take-up rate for the four-cylinder base engine.
Known as LGX, the 3.6-liter V6 is a direct-injected mill with 335 horsepower and 284 pound-feet (383 Nm) of torque on deck. The 6.2-liter V8 levels up to 455 horsepower and 455 pound-feet (614 Nm) on full song, whereas the supercharged version produces 650 ponies and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm).
As ever, prospective customers have to choose between a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual with active rev-matching tech from the LT1 up. 2024 is the final year for the combustion-engined Camaro, with General Motors confirming that Camaro production will come to a halt in January 2024.
Its replacement is widely believed to feature two extra doors and electric muscle rather than a good ol' small block and high-octane dino juice in the tank. A bit sacrilegious, but hey, it's better to have a Camaro electric sedan than no Camaro at all.
