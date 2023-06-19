Bank Repo C7 Corvette Stingray With Matte Black Finish and Bronze Wheels, Hit or Miss?

Working on cheap auction cars isn't for the light-hearted – most of the time, you'll spend more on repairs than the vehicle is worth. Smart car prospectors will buy them cheaply and sell them off immediately (as is) for little profit. The not-so-smart buyers will buy them and give their entire life to see them back on the road. This unique breed of human is called – a car enthusiast.
Car restorations are for everyone. For most people, it's a worthless pursuit that robs you of time and savings. But for those who've experienced the journey of turning nothing into something – the long hours spent in the garage, failed attempts to run, and thousands of dollars in replacement parts will give you freedom beyond your wildest dreams on the open road.
Sam of the Samcrac YouTube channel is one of those rare kinds of humans. He's currently got his hands full with a bunch of restoration projects that all seem to be heading south.
Three months ago, he bought a flood-damaged 1991 Chevrolet Corvette C4 ZR1 that has been a pain to get back on the road. Whenever he gets close to solving one problem, another springs out of nowhere. Last we checked, it had developed a problem with its cooling system.
He's also working on a flood-damaged 2010 Aston Martin DBS Volante that recently had his local Aston Martin dealership dramatically decline all future service work on the unit.
To remind you, the seventh generation of the Corvette was produced between 2014 and 2019. According to Sam, this unit is stock, meaning it came with a 6.2-liter V8 paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The total output is 444 hp (450 ps) and 450 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. It'll do 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in just over 4 seconds with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
"I figured if it showed in ratty shape, I could still enjoy it a good bit until I got the time to fix it up. And that idea of enjoying it went right out the window the instant the delivery driver started it up," Sam explained. "It sounded like an old pick-up truck with a massive exhaust leak. Just driving it a few miles home was miserable," he added.
It's understandable why Sam fell for this C7 Corvette. It's undeniably a dream machine to own. Ever since the C8 showed up costing over $100,000, the prices on used C7 Vettes have risen, making Sam's unit (running and driving with a clean title) a catch.
On auction sites like Bring a Trailer, similar C7 Vettes with zero engine issues and low mileage go for between $25,000 and $60,000.
Upon inspection, Sam noticed a couple of issues. First, the C7 Corvette hadn't been serviced for a while and had a leaky old oil filter. Also, the car had been straight-piped (cats and muffler delete), but Sam thought it sounded horrible.
"You can see where the shop just cut anything that resonated the exhaust and replaced it with pieces of straight pipe. It was genuinely a straight-piped exhaust." Sam revealed.
A project car restoration is only finished if it gets out of the hands of the restorer. Sam still feels the C7 Corvette needs some sprucing on the interior.
"We still got that Check engine light that went away for now, but you could tell if you saw a little bit of smoke coming out of the tail light. Either the car is running a little rich because of its lack of cats, or it could be because it needs to be further serviced," Sam said about the progress of the C7 Corvette.
For most people, a check engine light spells doom for the owner. It could be as simple as a loose gas cap or as complicated as a slowly dying engine. Let's hope Sam's problems are as easy to solve as the former.
I wouldn't say I like a matte black finish. The idea to go with bronze wheels greatly saved the final product. What's your opinion on the restoration? Please share your thoughts on the Vette with us in the comments section.
Bank Repo C7 Corvette Stingray for $20,000
They say, "Old habits die hard." Well, Sam recently bought another cheap auction car. A bank repossessed Chevrolet C7 Corvette Stingray for about $20,000 at an auction. Sam said it was the most affordable C7 Corvette with a clean title on sale. But as you'd imagine, it did not come with a clean running engine (it had a check engine light).
The C7 Corvette had a check engine light, leaky exhaust, and a pale exterior
The Vette had an exhaust issue and an undiagnosed check engine problem. It also needed a fresh paint coat, new wheels, and tires.
Swapped the straight-piped stock exhaust for an aftermarket replacement
Sam did an oil change service and replaced the straight-piped factory exhaust system with a replacement Armytrix performance exhaust for tolerable tail-pipe acoustics. He also got a new coat of paint (matte black), a ZR1 Style front bumper replacement, and some new bronze wheels to match.
