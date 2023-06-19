Bank Repo C7 Corvette Stingray With Matte Black Finish and Bronze Wheels, Hit or Miss?

Working on cheap auction cars isn't for the light-hearted – most of the time, you'll spend more on repairs than the vehicle is worth. Smart car prospectors will buy them cheaply and sell them off immediately (as is) for little profit. The not-so-smart buyers will buy them and give their entire life to see them back on the road. This unique breed of human is called – a car enthusiast.

10 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Samcrac