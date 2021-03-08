A C7 Corvette in Boat’s Clothing: Here Is a Jetcar Boat to Make Huge Waves

Before Tesla could lay claim to being able to float for a few minutes, there were the amphicars of yore: vehicles that were both car and boat but that excelled in neither capacity.
The contraption we bring you today also looks like an amphicar, but comes with a very surprising twist. It’s a powerboat made by JetCar Turkiye, a Turkey-based company that seems to be churning them out by the half-dozens and then offering them for demos in Antalya. The name probably doesn't ring a bell, but one of their creations made headlines before, when a GIF went viral in May 2020.
Available at the bottom of the page are the latest videos posted to the company’s official Instagram.
Whether JetCar Turkiye is offering these incredible vehicles for sale or rent is a big mystery right now, one that will hopefully be solved if they reply to our inquiries. In the meantime, we can only look and be amazed at the incredible attention to detail in crafting these powerboats that look exactly like real cars.
The one in the videos (hat tip to CarScoops) is a near dead-ringer for a C7 Corvette. While most of the stuff on the body is not functional, starting from the doors and ending with the wheels, you can tell that a lot of effort went into making this a convincing replica, if "replica" is even the right term in this circumstance. This isn’t just a lame attempt to make a boat look like a car, but a considerable effort to make the two similar.
As you can see, in motion, that impression is enforced even more, to the point where, from a distance, you could probably swear you saw a guy doing donuts in his ‘Vette out on the water.
JetCar Turkiye is equally ungenerous with details on the official website, though it seems to be very active on social media. In one of the videos, the C7 replica/fake car-boat is described as the “Seado 260 hp jetcar,” which seems to indicate a Seadoo speedboat is the basis, topped with the fake ‘Vette body.
