Chevrolet Corvette "Continuation" Concept Shows Futuristic C7 in Sharp Rendering

While we've barely scratched the surface of the mid-engined Corvette with the C8 Stingray (the upcoming Z06 should bring a deeper dive), many enthusiasts continue to wonder what would've happened if the iconic nameplate had continued to use the front-engined route. And it seems that a Ford designer has invested some of his spare hours into delivering an answer, which comes in the form of the rendering sitting before us. 8 photos



Most of the ex-gen sheet metal is still present, while the devil is in the details with this project. It all starts up front, where the air intake is aggressive enough to rival the ZR1, yet as elegant as what the base Stingray has to offer - the first part also comes thanks to the blade sitting above the front splitter and the side elements.



The vented hood strikes a similar visual balance, while the X-shaped light clusters make full use of the LED technology benefits, using as little space as possible to generate the required light.



The side skirt extensions bring a simple, yet aero-effective approach, while the rear-view mirrors have been replaced with cameras.



Perhaps the deepest change comes from the rear deck and fascia, which gift the machine with hypercar-esque looks, while the complex styling of the massive wheels also contributes to this.



And if the central fin running into the rear window or the super-sized, nozzle-style exhaust tips intertwined with the rear diffuser remind you of Bugatti, you are not alone. The almost discreet rear light bar is joined by a pair of vents that help keep the posterior arrangement on the simple side.



The dominant matte black finish makes the reinvented C7 appear sleeker, while the mint green accents, which are found across the vehicle, contribute to the said upmarket approach.



Oh, and there's no need to choose between various wing packages anymore, as the bat-like active rear unit caters to the needs of drag racers and circuit junkies alike.



And since going back and forth between various layouts wouldn't make much sense, it's reasonable to expect the V8-animated 'Vette to stick to its current midship configuration until EVs take over - there you have it, yet another reason to enjoy the engine-north-of-the-firewall proposal sitting before us.



