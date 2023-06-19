Dodge Challenger Drags Chevy Corvette, Hellcat Versus C8 Gaps Are Shrinking

The videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube is a big fan of MRP (Mission Raceway Park - - aka Thunder by the River) and Bandimere Speedway (Thunder Mountain) but sometimes abandons them for a flash of lightning and also dabbles with The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The latter, located in Clark County, Nevada, is around 15 miles (24 km) away from the actual Las Vegas Strip and also houses not just the (in)famous The Strip but is also a fully-fledged 1,200-acre complex of motorsport tracks owned by Speedway Motors since 1999. Its story, of course, is much older – it was established in 1972 with the dragstrip and original road course, followed by the 3/8-mile oval in 1985 and the larger 1.5-mile oval in 1996.
As such, it is only natural that a multitude of significant events is hosted annually there, including the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and truck series, plus a bunch of drag racing showcases. After all, The Strip is home to one of the few four-lane quarter-mile tracks in America, right? But that does not mean regular folks cannot participate in the shenanigans, too, even if they are sometimes from different leagues. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper, crimson-shaded example or two.
So, the latest video from the drag racing-focused channel is centered around a red C8 Chevy Corvette (most likely of the C8 variety) with black front and chrome-rear wheels and a burgundy-shaded Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that is also dressed in a speck of black on the hood and rear spoiler. Both looked ready to stand by their respective ethos – the novel mid-engine lifestyle for the C8 'Vette and the traditional muscle car atmosphere of a big and brawny Mopar.
As always, one should always expect the unexpected, as fans know very well that it's not enough to just wager on the most potent car tucked in one of the lanes of the dragstrip. While the SRT Hellcat has over 700 ponies at its disposal and the C8 Stingray needs to make do with 'just' 495 of them, there are always other factors to consider – such as the fact that a Corvette is lighter than a Challenger, the human element, plus the notorious issues of big and burly Mopars when it comes to launches. And, as it turns out, everything added up to tell the story of a better start for Team Corvette, despite some initial wheel slip.
The jittery Mopar tried to recover the lost distance, but in the end, the Chevy fans went home with a grin on their faces that evening and talked about the sizeable gap between their C8 favorite and that unwise Challenger. Oh, by the way, neither of them spoke about the ETs, though, as those were not exactly something to write home about – 12.23s for the winner and 12.65s for the (sore) loser. The latter, on the other hand, tried its luck soon after with a green Mopar – a Dodge Challenger Scat Pack, according to the description. And that went a lot better, of course, given the sizeable 12.39s to 14.96s gap.
Speaking of canyon-sized differences, the second video embedded below from the good folks over at Wheels Plus shows how these ICE-powered dinosaurs are almost obsolete – a Tesla Model 3 duked it out with a Tesla Model S Plaid to the tune of 9.86s versus 11.54s ETs!
