2023 BMW M2 Dyno Test Concludes With More Power and Torque Than Officially Advertised

BMW has a thing for sandbagging. From the B58 of M40i vehicles to the S68 of the XM, pretty much every six- and eight-cylinder engine from the Bavarian manufacturer produces more power and torque than advertised. The following video stars a black-painted M2 on the dyno, which – obviously enough – surpasses the automaker's official ratings.

65 photos Photo: DivergedM2 on YouTube / edited