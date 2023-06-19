2023 BMW M2 Dyno Test Concludes With More Power and Torque Than Officially Advertised

BMW has a thing for sandbagging. From the B58 of M40i vehicles to the S68 of the XM, pretty much every six- and eight-cylinder engine from the Bavarian manufacturer produces more power and torque than advertised. The following video stars a black-painted M2 on the dyno, which – obviously enough – surpasses the automaker's official ratings.
Codenamed G87, the second-generation M2 should normally crank out in the ballpark of 453 horsepower at 6,250 revolutions per minute and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) at 2,650 revolutions per minute. Its twin-turbocharged sixer is based on the aforementioned B58, with the S in S58 being the designation used by the Motorsport division for its engines.
This particular example of the sports coupe actually develops 477.68 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (568 Nm) a little higher in the rev range (7,050 and 3,160 revolutions per minute). The owner clearly mentions that it's a fully stock vehicle, and we further assume that the Dynojet is also calibrated correctly.
Given those numbers, one has to ask what's in the offing for the next version of the G87, reportedly dubbed CS. We're actually looking forward to the Competition first, which – in the case of the G80 – slots between the base M3 and CS.
Speaking of the M3, the M2 is also based on the CLAR platform that further underpins everything from the M4 all the way to the XM. Everything with internal combustion engines, that is. There is no denying that BMW M will slowly pivot toward electrified powertrains, with the next-generation M5 going plug-in hybrid. Given time, the six-speed manual will be killed off for good from the Motorsport division's lineup.
The G87 is rightfully described as the purist's choice among current M vehicles, partly because it's the lightest of the bunch and partly cos of its more compact dimensions. Available with either three- or two-pedal setups, the M2 may not be to everyone's liking as far as the front- and rear-end styling is concerned. Just like the M3 and M4 grew on us despite their buck-toothed grilles, the G87 may follow suit in due time.
Manufactured exclusively in Mexico rather than Germany as it was the case before, the M2 is the most affordable M vehicle as of June 2023. Over in the United States, pricing starts at $62,200 not including the $995 destination freight charge.
Rated at 16 miles per gallon (14.7 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city and 24 (9.8) on the highway, the M3's little brother is available in a grand total of five colors. The pictured car's Black Sapphire Metallic is one-of-three optional colors, with all three costing $650. White and blue are no-cost finishes.
When equipped with the more engaging manual, the M2 needs 4.2 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) from a standstill. As for the M Sport automatic, namely the ZF-supplied 8HP we all know and love, make that 3.9 seconds.
