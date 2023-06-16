BMW Recalls i7 and 7 Series to Replace Improperly Welded Front Seats

Introduced in April 2022, the seventh-generation 7er has been recalled stateside over a manufacturing issue. As it happens, the supplier of the front seats for the 7 Series and i7 may have produced the front seats with insufficient welding. The supplier in question is Czech Republic-based Brose CZ spol. s r.o.
BMW identified unusual seat movement during a test of a future model on May 2. The seat features a similar design to those fitted to 318 examples of the 740i, 760i xDrive, and i7 xDrive60.
The German supplier was contacted immediately, with BMW prompting a review of production records and processes at Brose's facility in Czechia. The company admitted to messing things up due to the inappropriate joining of parts during the welding process. More specifically, the seat length adjustment system wasn't welded according to design specifications.
In other words, the structural integrity of the front seats may not be maintained in case of a crash. As of the moment of reporting, BMW is aware of precisely zero warranty records and complaints potentially related to the described issue.
A grand total of 289 examples of the combustion-engined 7 Series are called back, with production dates ranging between the month of November 2022 through January 2023. The i7's population comprises 29 vehicles assembled in the period from December 6, 2022 to December 19, 2023. Dealers nationwide will inspect and – if necessary – replace any suspect seat.
Owners will be notified on or before July 31, 2023 by first-class mail. In the meantime, owners are recommended to check if their vehicles are recalled via the NHTSA's web portal.
Codenamed G70, the latest and greatest 7er thus far comes with either gasoline or diesel engines featuring displacements of 3.0 to 4.4 liters. The all-electric i7 presently flaunts dual-motor configurations, but come July 2023, the rear-driven eDrive50 will start production. Vehicles built from July 2023 onward will further get BMW Operating System 8.5, which brings a new home screen, a superior menu structure, and so forth.
Version 8.5 may be the automaker's final iDrive powered by Linux. Version 9.0 is rocking Android. Unfortunately, vehicles with 8.5 cannot be updated to the Android-powered operating system. Even though Android uses a modified Linux kernel, the difference in structure and logic is huge. The next-gen X2 is believed to be the first Bimmer to come with iDrive 9.0.
Turning our attention back to the 7er, the full-size luxury sedan carries a starting price of $95,700 for the 740i. The 760i flaunts xDrive as standard, plus two more cylinders to boot, hence its $116,400 suggested retail price. For the 2023 model year, the quietest version available is the i7 xDrive60. It costs $119,300 sans freight, and it promises 536 horsepower on full song.
