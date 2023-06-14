Watch the BMW XM Cover the Quarter Mile in 12.06 Seconds

Love it or hate it, the XM is a proper sports utility vehicle. The second BMW M vehicle developed from the ground up as an M after the M1 of 1978, the X7-based leviathan is no slouch in a straight line. The acceleration tests in the video below reveal incredible performance, with the Dragy indicating a little over 4 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) on an unprepped surface, onto a quarter mile of just 12.06 seconds.
The best pull from 100 to 200 kilometers per hour (62 to 124 miles per hour) took 9.35 seconds, and zero to 200 kilometers per hour was dealt with in 14.3 seconds. Most German automobiles are limited by software to 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour), including BMW M vehicles. Even the XM is, which is rather distasteful considering that Motorsport GmbH is the ultimate expression of the Bavarian automaker.
XM owners can resort to the aftermarket to defeat the limiter, or pony up a few bucks for the M Driver's Package that raises the limit. Said optional extra unlocks 270 kilometers per hour (168 miles per hour). The M Driver's Package costs $2,500 at press time, and it comes with two goodies. First, the aforementioned higher top speed. The other perk is a high-performance driving class at a BMW Performance Center.
As much as I love BMWs, don't you think BMW should remind prospective customers to use the blinkers rather than teach them the ins and outs of driving an SUV on the racetrack? Adding insult to injury, the XM isn't your usual BMW price-wise. It starts at $159,000 in the US, excluding freight charge.
On the upside, the brake calipers can be specified in either blue or red at no additional cost. NightGold metallic exterior trim is a no-cost option as well. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system also needs to be mentioned, for it adds $3,400 to the final price of the vehicle. As of June 2023, the XM for the US market is available in seven exterior colors.
The black of the featured vehicle is called Black Sapphire. The color palette's remainder comprises Carbon Black Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Dravit Gray Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic, and Cape York Green Metallic. The carbon-accented interior, meanwhile, comes in four flavors: Black, Sakhir Orange with Black, Silverstone with Vintage Coffee, or Deep Lagoon with Vintage Coffee.
Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 and an electric motor integrated into the ZF-supplied automatic transmission, the XM comes standard with xDrive. Slotted between the inline-six 50e and V8-engined Label Red, the XM cranks out 480 kW (653 ps or 644 hp) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of twist at full chatter.
