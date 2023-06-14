Watch the BMW XM Cover the Quarter Mile in 12.06 Seconds

Love it or hate it, the XM is a proper sports utility vehicle. The second BMW M vehicle developed from the ground up as an M after the M1 of 1978, the X7-based leviathan is no slouch in a straight line. The acceleration tests in the video below reveal incredible performance, with the Dragy indicating a little over 4 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) on an unprepped surface, onto a quarter mile of just 12.06 seconds.

8 photos Photo: AutoTopNL on YouTube